The Carolina Panthers will almost certainly make other changes in the offseason of 2023. Remember that they still have a lot of slots to fill on their depth chart. They can, of course, do so through the draft. Yet, the Panthers have a few rookie prospects that may be classified as “traps.” Here we’ll look at the rookie prospects that the Carolina Panthers must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers have a lot of uncertainty in the near future. However, they have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft that will allow them to move forward. They have one pick in each of the first three rounds, two in the fourth round, and one in the fifth round. Remember that the Panthers traded their picks in the sixth and seventh rounds for veteran players.

Carolina also traded its ninth overall selection, a second-round pick, a 2024 first-rounder, and a 2025 second-rounder. They also parted ways with DJ Moore. He was traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the first overall pick. Additionally, they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last season for a second-round and a third-round pick. However, they also traded one of their third-round picks to the New England Patriots for Matt Corral. It’s been quite a dizzying series of transactions for the Panthers. Of course, GM Scott Fitterer hopes it will give his squad a stronger shot at making the postseason.

The Panthers have a lot of draft capital, but it goes without saying that the first overall pick is the most important one. Although CJ Stroud is the favorite to go first overall, the Panthers are considering other quarterbacks. Right now, the decision on who to select may not be made until close to the draft.

Let’s look at the players that the Panthers must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Anthony Richardson

For most people, it’s a two-horse race for the top pick between Stroud and Bryce Young. We agree. However, some feel like Anthony Richardson may also be on the table. We would advise the Panthers to steer clear, though.

Let’s get the positives out of the way first. Richardson’s athleticism is a valuable asset in both passing and running plays. When faced with a breakdown in protection, he can evade defenders and either throw the ball downfield or run for yardage. On designed QB rollouts and bootlegs, Richardson can throw accurately on the run.

As a runner, Richardson is powerful and can break free for big gains in open space. He can also push through defenders in short-yardage situations. However, his accuracy as a passer needs improvement. He tends to struggle with ball placement and consistency when his mechanics are off. This can lead to missed passes or interceptions.

In truth, Richardson has all the physical attributes of a modern NFL dual-threat quarterback. That said, there are major question marks about his ability to consistently read coverages and make accurate passes. He deserves to be among the top 10 picks. We just don’t think he should go ahead of either Stroud or Young.

2. Will Levis

Will Levis possesses the physical attributes that professional football scouts seek. His arm strength is exceptional and matches up with some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He can accurately throw the ball into tight spaces and generate significant velocity without much effort. Levis has the capability to execute all throws that are required at the NFL level. His throwing technique is also neat, precise, and visually appealing.

Due to his size and mobility, he can cause issues for defenders in man-to-man coverage. If opponents don’t keep an eye on him, Levis can break out of the pocket and run for significant yards. Moreover, he can expand the team’s playbook with his versatile skill set.

However, Levis has some weaknesses in his game. He can be overconfident in his arm and make risky throws into tight coverage. This tends to result in turnovers. He also struggles with moving defenders with his eyes and often lacks accuracy and ball placement. Additionally, his lower-body mechanics are inconsistent. This can hinder his ability to quickly set up for throws or execute quick hitters. Despite having a strong arm, he also has difficulty with touch and ball speed on deep passes. Levis also tends to lock onto his initial read without progressing through other options.

To succeed in the NFL, Levis will need to work on his ball security. For sure, he needs to reduce those turnovers as well. We also want him to improve his footwork and mechanics for more consistent throws. He also must develop better decision-making skills. It will take time and patience for a team to fully realize Levis’s talent. The Panthers should not be that team.

1. Elias Ricks

Apart from quarterbacks, the Panthers are expected to pick a CB in the draft. Elias Ricks should not be that. Sure, he is a talented junior cornerback who played for LSU and Alabama. However, there are just more rookie corners who should be considered ahead of him, even in the second round.

Ricks started his college career at LSU, where he played exceptionally well in his first two years. He then transferred to Alabama for his junior year, where he eventually demonstrated his skills by tightly covering receivers, breaking up passes, and adding intensity to Alabama’s secondary. Ricks is a versatile cornerback with strengths in both man and zone coverage. However, he may struggle against explosive receivers who have vertical speed and quickness.

Ricks has shown himself to be a top cornerback prospect, but he has weaknesses that opponents can exploit. Receivers with explosive speed and short-area quickness can present a challenge for Ricks. This is especially when he needs to turn and quickly react or keep up with them as they run. Overall, Ricks has great potential, but so do many others ahead of him in the pecking order.