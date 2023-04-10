Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With the 2023 NFL Draft nearly two weeks away, the Carolina Panthers have taken another big step forward with one of their favorite quarterback prospects, Alabama’s Bryce Young. With plenty of rumors swirling about his potential status as the NFL Draft’s number-one overall pick, Young is set to visit the Panthers on Tuesday, a league source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Panthers, who plan to use a top-30 visit on each of the other top four quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, appear to have very real interest in Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

NBC Sports’ Peter King reports that the Panthers’ “momentum towards Young is real.”

Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud are widely viewed the NFL Draft’s top two quarterbacks.

While there isn’t much of a difference between the two signal-callers from an effectiveness standpoint, there is a major size difference.

Young, who measured in at 5-foot-10 inches and just over 200 pounds at the Scouting Combine, has more question marks and durability concerns surrounding him than the 6-foot-3, 214-pound Stroud.

But Panthers head coach Frank Reich effectively left the door open for drafting Young when he told reporters that he had a high grade on Russell Wilson back in 2012.

Not only that, but another report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggests that Carolina isn’t just looking at Young from a physical standpoint.

The Alabama signal-caller scored well on the S2 test, a cognitive assessment that measures processing speed.

Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly values this test.

And Tepper, who has grown frustrated with the Panthers’ musical chairs act at quarterback over the past several seasons, will have a major say in the team’s NFL Draft selection on April 27.

Fow now, it seems like Young is the likely pick for Carolina.