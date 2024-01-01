The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers begin the new year north of the border as they take on the Toronto Raptors! Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cavaliers are 18-14 this season, but they ended 2023 with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland has already played Toronto this season, and they were able to beat them by three. In that game, the Cavaliers were led by Darius Garland as he put up 24 points and eight assists. Max Strus had a double-double with points and rebounds in the win, as well. Donovan Mitchell did play one of his worst games, though. Mitchell scored just 10 points, and shot 4-17 from the field.

The Raptors are 12-20, and they are coming off an embarrassing loss to end the year. Toronto lost to Detroit and ended their record-breaking losing streak. The Raptors also made a trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. In the loss against Cleveland, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl had 18 points each. Poeltl had a double-double. Toronto shot just 41 percent from the field in the loss, and 25 percent from three.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Raptors Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers:+3 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -3 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland should have a lot of confidence coming into this game. The Raptors' loss to the Pistons was embarrassing, and their trade did not really help them. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley could help the team, but not enough to turn the season around. With their confidence alone, the Cavaliers should be able to cover the spread.

The Raptors tend to struggle on the defensive end of the court. They are not the worst defensive team in the NBA, but they are in the bottom-10. Cleveland has a fully healthy team, and they will get their open shots in this game. Toronto allows teams to shoot over 48 percent against them from the field, so the Cavaliers need to just knock down their shots. As long as they can do that, whether it is Garland, Mitchell, or someone else, the Cavaliers will win this game and cover the spread.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto wants to leave their record in 2023 and start fresh in this game. They made the trade to acquire RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, so their team did get a little bit better. However, I am not sure those players are difference-makers, as previously mentioned. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how those two players mesh with Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. If they happen to work well together, Toronto will be able to start 2024 with a win.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are actually the underdogs in this game. Toronto is favored by three points. Obviously they are without Garland and Mobley, but I still think the line should favor the Cavaliers. Because of this, I would be comfortable taking the Cavaliers moneyline. However, I will stick with their spread and take Cleveland to at least keep the game within three points.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers +3 (-110), Under 227 (-110)