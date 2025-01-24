ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. It will be a showdown in Philadelphia as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Cavaliers-76ers prediction and pick.

The 76ers lead the head-to-head series 118-111. However, the Cavs have won the first two games this season, winning 114-106 in Philadelphia on November 13, 2024, and 126-99 at home on December 21, 2024. The 76ers and Cavaliers have split the last 10 games, but the Sixers are 3-2 over the past five games at home against the Cavaliers.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA and have the most explosive offense in the league. Additionally, they have beaten teams with defense, holding the Phoenix Suns to 92 points a few days ago. Even when things go wrong and they lose a game or two, the Cavs are still elite and confident they can always bounce back.

Darius Garland could not hit the game-winning free throws on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, resulting in a 109-108 loss. Regardless, the Cavs are still 36-7 and leading the Boston Celtics by 5 1/2 games for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They have built a large cushion because of consistent play and good fundamentals.

When the Cavaliers destroyed the 76ers last month, they did it by building a second-quarter lead and then running away with it in the third. Significantly, Garland was the hero in that game, scoring 26 points while shooting 9 for 11, including 6 for 7 from the three-point line. Evan Mobley was also stellar, adding 22 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 10 for 14. Donovan Mitchell tallied 19 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 4 for 10 from the three-point line.

The bench was exceptional, with Georges Niang scoring 13 points, Ty Jerome adding 11, and Caris LeVert scoring 12. Overall, the Cavs shot 53.3 percent in that game, including 51.2 percent from the triples. The Cavaliers also held the 76ers to 40 percent from the floor, including 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, the Cavs also won the board battle 49-41, including 13 offensive rebounds. The Cavaliers also had eight steals and one blocked shot. Ultimately, the only issue was 13 turnovers.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well and be efficient when on offense. Then, they must continue to play exceptional defense.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Joel Embiid cannot stay healthy, and the 76ers have been battered with injuries all season. Unfortunately, it just has not worked out well for a team that many believed would challenge the Celtics for the top seed in the East. Yet, this team can still be competitive, even without Embiid.

When they last played the Cavaliers at home, Embiid did not play. Surprisingly, they competed with a good second quarter before building a 54-48 halftime lead before collapsing in the second half.

Jared McCann, who is injured right now, had 34 points in that game while shooting 12 for 26 from the floor, including 6 for 13 from the triples. Kelly Oubre also was solid, adding 20 points while shooting 8 for 14 from the field. Likewise, Caleb Martin, who is also dealing with an injury, added 18 points in that game while shooting 8 for 13 from the floor.

The Sixers will need all of Tyrese Maxey, and he had 27 points in the blowout loss. Also, they will need Paul George to play well, which was not the case when the Cavs and Sixers last met, with him finishing with 11 points. The 76ers shot 44.6 percent from the field, including 32.6 percent from the triples. Furthermore, they lost the board battle 46-45 in their home game against the Cavs. Winning the board battle can swing this game around.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they must box out and prevent the Cavaliers from getting multiple chances at the rim.

Final Cavaliers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 29-14 against the spread, while the 76ers are 13-27-2 against the spread. Moreover, the Cavs are 14-6 against the spread on the road, while the Sixers are 4-14-1 against the spread at home. The Cavaliers are 17-11 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers are 11-15 against the spread when facing the East.

The Cavaliers are the better team by miles. Conversely, the 76ers are awful right now. I can see the Cavaliers going into Philadelphia and beating them again, possibly taking them down by 10 points.

Final Cavaliers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -10.5 (-110)