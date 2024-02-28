An Eastern Conference tilt will be underway when the Cleveland Cavaliers make the trip to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Cavaliers-Bulls prediction and pick will be revealed.
Don't look now, but the Cavaliers are quickly ascending among the east's elite! Entering this contest, Cleveland boasts a 38-19 record after an improbable finish against the Dallas Mavericks which saw Max Strus sink a 59-footer from half court for the win! With the victory, the Cavs are 3-3 in their last six games and are reiterating to the rest of the league that they are clearly no joke.
Meanwhile, there is no question that the Bulls are fighting for their playoff lives. Unfortunately, they did not do themselves any favors with a 105-95 loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons on Monday night. At the moment, it is Chicago that sits in the ninth-place spot of the conference and are five games behind the Miami Heat for the sixth-seed. With 24 games remaining on the scheduled slate, the time is now for the Bulls to go on a run!
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Bulls Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -210
Chicago Bulls: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +176
Over: 216 (-110)
Under: 216 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls
Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Do you believe in miracles?? After the magical win over the Mavericks, the Cavaliers successful season continues to be the talk of the town. Similar to the Bulls, it's the Cavs that enter Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back. While each side will need to dig deep and avoid fatigue to the best of their abilities, the main edge that Cleveland holds over Chicago is in the form of their swarming defense. In fact, Cleveland owns the second-best defensive rating in all of the NBA. Because of this, it is the Cavs that are holding their opponents on the offensive end of the floor to only 109.2 points per game. Simply put, expect the Cavaliers to be absolutely suffocating with their strong defending force.
Not to mention, but Cleveland also owns a 3-0 record versus Chicago this season and have only allowed the Bulls to reach the 100-point threshold only once over those three meetings. Considering the Bulls are among the bottom-ten of the league in scoring, this should be a hefty advantage in favor of the Cavs in this matchup.
Above all else, it will be important to keep your eyes peeled on Donovan Mitchell to showcase his scoring prowess in back-to-back nights. Against Dallas, Mitchell dropped 31 points and could not be stopped. Overall, the 27-year-old is fourth in the league in scoring at 28.1 points per game.
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
To make a long story short, it will certainly be an uphill climb for the Bulls to win this game upright, but never tell this squad the odds!
For starters, Chicago does a tremendous job in limiting turnovers and taking care of the basketball. Believe it or not, but the Bulls have made it a priority to make sure that turnovers don't end up costing them games. At the moment, Chicago only commits 12.4 giveaways per game which ranks as the second-fewest in the league. As long as the Bulls don't shoot themselves in the feet with baffling and backbreaking turnovers, then they'll be in phenomenal position to defend their home court.
Ultimately, it is the Bulls that struggle mightily from deep and will need to find ways to make their shots from beyond the arc consistently. If they continue down the path of their slumping trend from trey land, look for Chicago to make it a priority to get good looks from mid-range. On paper, the Bulls rank as the eighth-best mid-range shooting in basketball, and if Chicago has their way in this category, then watch out!
Final Cavaliers-Bulls Prediction & Pick
Whenever these Eastern Conference foes collide on the hardwood, it surely is expected to be entertaining! After it was the Cavs that escaped with a three-point victory over the Bulls back on Valentine's Day, there is no doubt that Chicago will be chomping at the bit to exact their revenge. Entering play as +4.5 point underdogs, don't be surprised if the Bulls pull a rabbit out of the hat on short rest to cover and ultimately come out triumphant at the United Center.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Cavaliers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls +5.5 (-110)