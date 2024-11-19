ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers put their unbeaten record on the line as they visit the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Celtics prediction and pick.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are undefeated, and it is in large part thanks to their play on the offensive side of the court. Cleveland leads the NBA in scoring with 123.7 points per game. Along with that, the Cavaliers are the only team to shoot over 50 percent from the field and over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Cleveland can close out close games, and make sure blow outs stay that way. If the Cavaliers continue to score as they have been, they are going to win this game.

The Cavaliers also play some great defense. They allow the 10th-fewest points per game at 111.4. The Cavaliers also hold teams to the 10th-lowest field goal percentage. Cleveland also does a great job staying out of foul trouble. They play tough defense, and they will have to be extra locked in against the Celtics on Tuesday night if they want to keep their record unbeaten.

Donovan Mitchell did not play on Sunday, but that was just to get him some rest early on in the season. With the Cavaliers playing a better team Tuesday night, Mitchell can be expected to suit up. He leads the Cavaliers with 24.6 points per game and 1.5 steals. Mitchell also shoots 42.1 percent from deep. With Mitchell on the court, and the way some of the others are playing, the Cavaliers should have a good game.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

If any team can give the Cavaliers their first loss, it is the Celtics. Boston is second in the NBA in scoring, and they allow the same amount of points per game as the Cavaliers. The Celtics rival the Cavaliers better than any team in the league. They have also won four of their last five, and have just three losses on the season. If the Celtics can continue to play as they have been, they will cover the spread.

The best part of the Celtics game is their ability to make the three. They make the most threes per game, but they do attempt the most. With that, Boston is ninth in the NBA in shooting percentage. The Cavaliers allow opponents to shoot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, which is the third-best in the NFL. If the Cavaliers allow the Celtics to get hot from deep, they will lose this game.

Boston, as mentioned, allow the same amount of points per game as the Cavaliers. Boston also does a great job defending the three ball, and they foul the right people. Every player on the Celtics can defend the ball, and they are going to have to be good on Tuesday. If Boston continues to play good defense, the Cavaliers will suffer their first loss.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This is going to be the best game of the day. I do think the Cavaliers will at least keep the game close, though. I am going to take the Cavaliers to cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers +5.5 (-110)