ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cavaliers were red-hot, but the Pacers broke their winning streak in their last game. This is a rematch where the Cavaliers could get revenge and stop the Pacers winning streak. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers have started the season red-hot, with a 33-5 record. They are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and have the talent to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are a force in the starting lineup and can carry this team when needed. This can be a big opportunity for Cleveland to bounce back in this rematch.

The Pacers have been playing great this season, red-hot with a 22-18 record, and have won six straight games. They are led by a big three of Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers are one of the best offenses in the NBA and already beat the Cavaliers in their last game. They can stay red-hot and get a massive win in this game to keep their own winning streak alive.

Here are the Cavaliers-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pacers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7 (-114)

Moneyline: -300

Indiana Pacers: +7 (-106)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 229.5 (-108)

Under: 229.5 (-112)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been one of the best offenses in the NBA. They are second in scoring at 122.1 points per game, first in field goal percentage at 50.2%, and first in three-point percentage at 40.1%. Then, six different Cavaliers are averaging over double digits, with Donovan Mitchell leading the team with 22.8 points per game. Darius Garland is also second in scoring at 20.9 points. Darius Garland then leads the team in assists at 6.7 per game.

Donovan Mitchell is the best player on this team and makes this offense go, but Garland has been great, and they have a very efficient frontcourt between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. This offense has a great matchup against a bad defense for the Pacers, and they should score easily in this rematch.

The Cavaliers' defense has been very good, but they have not had to be dominant based on how well this offense plays. They are 11th in points allowed at 111.3 points per game, ninth in field goal defense at 45.6%, and 22nd in three-point defense at 36.4%. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers down low. Allen leads in rebounding at 10.2 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks per game at 1.4.

Five players also average at least one steal per game, with Donovan Mitchell leading at 1.4. This defense has been great, but this is a tough matchup against the Pacers and their well-balanced offense. It also does not help that Haliburton will likely be available in this game.

The Pacers have struggled to find any success on defense this year. They are 21st in scoring defense at 114.9 points per game, 20th in field-goal defense at 47.3%, and 14th in three-point defense at 35.6%. Down low, Pascal Siakam leads the team in rebounding with 7.4 per game, but Myles Turner is just behind him with 7.1 per game.

Turner also leads the team in blocks with 2.1 per game. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Haliburton leading the team with 1.3. This defense has an awful matchup against an offense as good as the Cavaliers has been this year.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense is their bread-and-butter as a team, and they should play even better, with Tyrese Haliburton expected to be back. They are 11th in scoring, at 115.6 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage, at 49%, and ninth in three-point percentage, at 37.2%. Seven different Pacers are averaging more than double digits, with Pascal Siakam leading with 19.9 points per game. Haliburton leads the team in assists at 8.8 per game and should be back in this game.

Siakam, Haliburton, and Bennedict Mathurin are the pieces that make this offense go. This offense succeeds based on ball movement and balance. This is a tough matchup against a very good Cavaliers defense. They found success in their last game without Haliburton, and if Haliburton is back, they should still be able to score and find success, especially at home.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are the pick in this game. The Pacers shocked the Cavaliers in their last game. The Pacers should get Haliburton back in this matchup, and playing at home always helps. However, this game is where the Cavaliers should return and get revenge. They should score easily and win and cover in this game on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -7 (-114)