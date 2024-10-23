ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors to kick things off. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The opening week matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0) and Toronto Raptors (0-0) is set to be a compelling battle as both teams seek to establish momentum early in the season. The Cavaliers, despite the absence of Max Strus due to an ankle injury, boast a strong core featuring Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Their ability to score efficiently and create opportunities in transition will be crucial against Toronto's defense.

On the other hand, the Raptors face their own injury challenges, with RJ Barrett listed as out and Bruce Brown also unavailable. However, the return of Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl adds depth and versatility to their lineup. Toronto will rely on its defensive tenacity to disrupt Cleveland's offensive flow. With both teams looking to assert themselves, expect a tightly contested game that could go down to the wire, showcasing the talent and potential of both squads as they kick off their 2024-25 campaigns.

Here are the Cavaliers-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Raptors Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Toronto Raptors: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the NBA season tips off, the Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to secure a road victory against the Toronto Raptors. Despite the absence of Max Strus due to an ankle injury, the Cavs' core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen remains formidable. This star-studded lineup, under the guidance of new head coach Kenny Atkinson, is primed to exploit Toronto's defensive vulnerabilities. The Cavaliers' offensive firepower, which averaged 112.6 points per game last season, should overwhelm a Raptors team dealing with its own injury woes, including the absence of RJ Barrett.

Defensively, Cleveland's frontcourt duo of Mobley and Allen presents a significant challenge for Toronto's offense. Their shot-blocking prowess and ability to control the paint will limit the Raptors' scoring opportunities. Additionally, the Cavs' depth, featuring players like Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro, provides them with versatile options to counter Toronto's lineup adjustments. With the Raptors still integrating new pieces and dealing with injuries to key players, the Cavaliers have a golden opportunity to capitalize on their opponent's instability. Expect Cleveland's superior talent and cohesion to propel them to a convincing road win, setting a positive tone for their 2024-25 campaign.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the NBA season kicks off, the Toronto Raptors are set to secure a home victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite being underdogs, the Raptors have several factors working in their favor. Playing at Scotiabank Arena provides a significant home-court advantage, where the energy of the Toronto crowd often elevates the team's performance. The Raptors' defense, known for its tenacity and ability to disrupt opposing offenses, will be key in challenging Cleveland's scoring threats.

The Raptors will rely heavily on Scottie Barnes, whose versatility and defensive prowess can create mismatches against the Cavaliers. Even with injuries to key players like RJ Barrett and Bruce Brown, Toronto's depth allows them to maintain competitive rotations. Jakob Poeltl's presence in the paint will be crucial in countering Cleveland's frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Additionally, the Raptors' ability to capitalize on fast-break opportunities could exploit any lapses in Cleveland's transition defense. With both teams missing key players, Toronto's cohesive team play and strategic adjustments under head coach Darko Rajaković should enable them to outmaneuver the Cavaliers, securing a win to start their 2024-25 campaign on a positive note.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors is set to be a competitive season opener. The Cavaliers are favored by 6.5 points, thanks to their strong core of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, who can exploit Toronto's defensive lapses. Cleveland's depth, even with Max Strus sidelined, allows them to maintain an offensive edge.

However, the Raptors will look to leverage their home-court advantage and the versatility of Scottie Barnes. Despite injuries to key players like RJ Barrett, Toronto's defensive tenacity can disrupt Cleveland's rhythm. Expect a close game, but the Cavaliers' overall talent and experience should enable them to cover the spread, securing a narrow victory as they kick off their 2024-25 campaign.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -6.5 (-110), Over 225 (-110)