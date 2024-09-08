With NBA 2K25 finally here, fans might be curious to know which Cleveland Cavaliers players are ranked the highest in the franchise's virtual history. Obviously, Cleveland legend LeBron James and the 2016 NBA Championship-winning squad come to mind. However, several legends from over 50 years of Cavs basketball are also included. Does Donovan Mitchell or anyone else make the list? Or will it be familiar faces like Kyrie Irving and Austin Carr? With that in mind, here are the ten all-time highest-ranked Cavs players in NBA 2K25.

LeBron James (99 OVR)

To the surprise of none, LeBron James is the headliner for the All-Time Cavs team in NBA 2K25. When discussing Cleveland's basketball history, it starts and ends with James. Without the Kid from Akron, the Cavs would've never won their first-ever NBA title and the city's first championship in 52 years.

Looking at his in-game stats, James has the following:

98 Intangibles

99 Potential

92 Playmaking

90 Outside Scoring

95 Athleticism

84 Defending

88 Inside Scoring

66 Rebounding

James has 45 badges: eight are Hall of Fame, 21 are Gold, eleven are Silver, and five are Bronze.

Kyrie Irving (94 OVR)

Kyrie Irving is, without a doubt, the most significant point guard in Cavs franchise history. He hit the biggest shot to win Game 7 in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Irving also kept the franchise running after James left the team temporarily to join the Miami Heat. It's no surprise that Irving is the second-greatest player on the All-Time Cavs roster.

Looking at his in-game stats, Irving has the following:

99 Intangibles

94 Potential

87 Playmaking

93 Outside Scoring

80 Athleticism

67 Defending

62 Inside Scoring

49 Rebounding

Irving has 30 badges: six are Hall of Fame, 14 are Gold, five are Silver, and five are Bronze.

Mark Price (93 OVR)

Alongside Irving is Mark Price, one of the greatest guards in Cavs franchise history. Price earned four All-NBA appearances as the best Cleveland player in the nineties. He led the Cavs to seven consecutive playoff berths, including a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 1992. In nine seasons with Cleveland, Price averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 assists with a 40.2 percent three-point shot on 3.2 attempts per game. If Price played today, his shooting ability would've been on the same level as Steph Curry's.

Looking at his in-game stats, Price has the following:

98 Intangibles

93 Potential

91 Playmaking

96 Outside Scoring

76 Athleticism

65 Defending

50 Inside Scoring

41 Rebounding

Price has 24 badges: three are Hall of Fame, 18 are Gold, two are Silver, and one is Bronze.

Brad Daugherty (90 OVR)

Brad Daugherty was an effective, consistent player with only one injury-ravaged season in 1990. He was a 26-year-old center with a soft shooting touch, an effective, if not excellent, defender, and the center of some outstanding Cavs teams. He marveled at making the basic pass, which led to an assist. Granted, it doesn’t hurt that a sharpshooter in Mark Price or a lob threat with Larry Nance was available.

Looking at his in-game stats, Daugherty has the following:

65 Intangibles

90 Potential

56 Playmaking

81 Outside Scoring

68 Athleticism

64 Defending

86 Inside Scoring

90 Rebounding

Daugherty has 20 badges: 16 Gold, three Silver, and one Bronze.

Larry Nance Sr. (88 OVR)

Rounding out the All-Time Cavs starting five is Larry Nance Sr. After being traded to the Cavs from the Phoenix Suns in the 1987-88 season, Nance adopted the team and city as his own, playing for Cleveland until his retirement in 1994. Nance earned two of his three All-Star appearances with the Cavs in 1989 and 1993. By the time he retired, Nance had also three nominations to the NBA's All-Defense teams. The historic big man helped establish the Cavaliers as a threat to the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls throughout the early-to-mid-nineties. While Cleveland could never eclipse the Bulls' route to their first three-peat, Nance and his associates were among the era's best and most memorable teams.

Looking at his in-game stats, Nance has the following:

98 Intangibles

88 Potential

52 Playmaking

85 Outside Scoring

75 Athleticism

80 Defending

84 Inside Scoring

88 Rebounding

Nance has 13 badges: 10 Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze.

Who's coming off the bench for the All-Time Cavs?

Cleveland's All-Time starting five is lethal, but their bench is even scarier. Surprisingly, Donovan Mitchell doesn't make the group – despite Mitchell's heroics with the Cavs. Here's the rest of the All-Time Cavs roster: