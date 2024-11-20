After their first loss of the year, the Cleveland Cavaliers return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the second game in a back-to-back for either team, with the Cavs recently losing to the Boston Celtics 120-117. The Pelicans, meanwhile, were bludgeoned on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, losing 132-91.

Due to being in different conferences, this will be the second and final time Cleveland and New Orleans play each other. Cleveland won in New Orleans 131-122 the last time the Cavs faced the Pelicans. So, with both teams coming off of a loss and the Cavs already 1-0 against the Pelicans this season, New Orleans will be looking for more than revenge.

The Pelicans are 4-11 and second-to-last in the Western Conference, only a half-game ahead of the last-place Utah Jazz. This could be a trap game for Cleveland based on who is available for New Orleans. Here's how the Cavs can maintain control of the game from wire to wire to prevent the Pelicans from taking flight.

The healthier team will be the one with the advantage between the Cavs and Pelicans

Heading into this matchup, New Orleans's injury report is longer than a CVS receipt. Against the Cavs, the Pelicans will be without:

Jose Alvarado (hamstring)

Jordan Hawkins (back)

Brandon Ingram (ankle)

Herb Jones (shoulder)

CJ McCollum (thigh)

Trey Murphy III (hamstring)

Dejounte Murray (hand)

Jaylen Nowell (not with the team)

Z ion Williamson (hamstring)

That means New Orleans will only have seven active players on their roster after signing Elfrid Payton. The Pelicans also have their three two-way players, Brandon Boston Jr., Trey Jamison, and Jamal Cain, available. Regardless, any edge the Pelicans hoped to have against the Cavs is dulled with so many players missing in this matchup. New Orleans will miss their entire starting lineup and the first four players coming off the bench. So, while the Cavs might not call this a trap game, it certainly has the makings of one.

The injury report isn't as long on Cleveland's side, but the Cavs are without several key players. Against New Orleans, Cleveland will be without:

Emoni Bates (knee, NBA G League assignment)

Darius Garland (groin)

Caris LeVert (knee)

Sam Merrill (ankle)

Isaac Okoro (ankle)

Max Strus (ankle)

Dean Wade (ankle)

The Cavs will be without two starters in Garland and Strus, and four key rotation players in Levert, Merrill, Okoro, and Wade will be missing.

The battle of the bigs could set the tone for either team

Rookie big man Yves Missi stood out most for New Orleans the last time they faced Cleveland. In 19 minutes, Missi had 10 points, four rebounds, and three blocks against the Cavs, challenging Cleveland's interior defense. To be clear, Missi hasn’t been getting playing time because there aren’t enough Pelicans available. Instead, he’s shown steady improvement just about every time he’s stepped on the floor, and he’s proven to be the most effective center on New Orleans's roster by a wide margin.

Over the last five games, Missi has averaged 8.8 points and 9.8 rebounds, grabbing double-digit boards in three. Among rookies, he’s first in rebounds (103), third in blocks (17), and sixth in minutes (354.2). He’s also played the third-most minutes of any Pelicans player this season, behind Javonte Green and Brandon Ingram.

However, Missi will be given more time on the floor with Ingram out, which will be a challenge for Cleveland's big man, Jarrett Allen. Allen outplayed Missi the last time the Cavs faced the Pelicans, finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks in 35 minutes. If Allen can continue to dominate, the Cavs should be fine against a Pelicans team giving Missi even more time on the floor.

Finally, some rest for the weary Cavs

No team has played more games than Cleveland to start the season. The physical demand of such a jampacked schedule has taken its toll, with six key players out for the Cavs against the Pelicans. It is also evident when watching Cleveland play. There are moments when the Cavs would look a step slow on offense or fail to interfere with whatever an opposing offense throws their way.

Thankfully, after this tilt with New Orleans, Cleveland will have three days off before facing the Toronto Raptors. It'll be a much-needed reprieve for a Cavs team that came out of the gates red-hot and needs a second to catch their breath.