The undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to face a Western Conference foe: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Just one game ago, the Cavs defeated the Bucks 116-114, thanks to the heroics of Darius Garland. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are dealing with injuries, but Rookie of the Year candidate Yves Missi has spearheaded New Orleans.

New Orleans is heading into this game 3-5 and is second to last in the Western Conference, so the Pelicans have their wings against the wall. So, when the game begins, the Cavs should expect their best shot. Here's how Cleveland can maintain control of the game from wire to wire.

Can the Cavs handle Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram?



Heading into this matchup, New Orleans is dealing with a rash of injuries. Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy III (hamstring), CJ McCollum (abductor), and Herb Jones (shoulder) will be missing from the Pelicans until at least mid-November. Others will be looking at December return dates, at best. To add to New Orleans' injury report, Williamson (hamstring) and Jordan Hawkins (back) are banged up and will likely be game-time decisions against Cleveland.

But as the old saying goes, a wounded Pelican can be the most dangerous. Last season, the Cavs went 1-1 against the Bayou Birds. In Cleveland's lone loss to New Orleans, the Pelicans didn't have Williamson available but did have McCollum, Jones, and Murphy. Moreover, New Orleans superstar Brandon Ingram was available in Cleveland's loss last season and will be on the floor when the Cavs take on the Pelicans this time. So, although New Orleans will be undermanned, they still face a significant threat with Ingram on the floor.

In 12 appearances against Cleveland, Ingram has averaged 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and a 6-6 record against the Cavs. With Dean Wade (illness) and Max Strus (ankle) unavailable and Caris LeVert (knee) a game-time decision, Cleveland's options to slow Ingram down are limited.

The task of slowing down Ingram will fall on Cavs forward Isaac Okoro and whoever else Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson can cobble together. Unfortunately, in Okoro's career, he's held Ingram to 44 points on 17 of 21 shooting when defending the Pelicans forward. Granted, Okoro has only faced Ingram five times and has only defended him for 19 minutes and 34 seconds. However, with Ingram's knack for scoring against Okoro, the Cavs could have a tough time if they cannot slow down the Pelicans All-Star forward.

Cleveland needs to get to the rim

Although Missi has been awesome early into his rookie year, New Orleans cannot consistently protect the interior. The Pelicans have allowed their opponents to attempt 41.2% of their shots at the rim, the worst mark in the league. Those poor numbers have led to New Orleans having one of the NBA's worst defenses. The Pelicans have allowed 118.5 points per 100 possessions. Meanwhile, their offense cannot keep up, scoring 109.5 points per 100 possessions. That volatile mix is why New Orleans is at the bottom of the Western Conference. It's also the path for the Cavs to dominate on the road.

Cleveland boasts two of the NBA's best big men, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. This season, the duo has combined for 32.6 points on 59.2% shooting, along with 19.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks. That's pure two-way inside-outside dominance and could be the Cavs' primary focus on offense. New Orleans's struggles to score will make it challenging to keep up with Cleveland's interior pressure. So, embracing their size is the key to success for the Cavs against the Pelicans. If they do, it should lead to a historic win.

The Cavs are looking to make franchise history

Cleveland can start 9-0 for the first time in franchise history. That's right. In nearly 55 years since they were founded, no Cavs team, even with LeBron James, has even come close. So, against New Orleans, Cleveland has a chance to do something special.

The Pelicans have had a bad start to the year and will have their backs against the wall heading into the matchup. Considering their awful start, they need a win more than anyone in the league. However, this Cavs team continually rolls with the punches and finds ways to win. If they find a way to contain Ingram, their chances of tying the best start in franchise history feel real.