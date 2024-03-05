Celebrity Big Brother is back! Well, at least in the UK. And the cast has been revealed.
The new cast was revealed after five years, Deadline reports. The live launch of the new season was on Monday, March 4. And they have an exciting group of houseguests, which has been under wraps until now.
Last time the show was aired was back in 2018, from August 16 through Septemer 10. Emma Willis was the host, and the previous winner was Ryan Thomas, with Kirstie Alley coming in second.
Sharon Osbourne entered the home first. She was responsible for putting three celebrities in the danger zone and putting one up for possible eviction. As they all walked in, Louis Walsh also helped her judge them.
Beyond Osbourne and Walsh, new houseguests include Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Colson Smith, Gary Goldsmith (Kate Middleton's uncle), Marisha Wallace, Lauren Simon, Bradley Riches, and Fern Britton.
Host of the show are AJ Odudu and Will Best.
About Celebrity Big Brother UK
The show's premise revolves around celebrities being cut off from the outside world. They have to perform tasks and take place in eviction nominations. Cameras follow them through personal moments, strategizing, and everything imaginable.
Beyond the show, Celebrity Big Brother UK has an aftershow called Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live. This will include live interviews with the evicted houseguests and discussions with special guests about the program and what they witnessed during the broadcast.
Unlike regular Big Brother aired on CBS here in the States, the competition doesn't last long. It's unclear exactly how many days this new season is, but it'll be close to a month if it's like the last. Regular Big Brother lasts for an average of 80 days or so.
Unless you live in the UK, you probably can't watch the new season, but their YouTube does a great job updating.