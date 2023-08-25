Late Thursday evening, the mugshot of former President Donald Trump surfaced on social media and went viral in the blink of an eye. Alongside his mugshot, Donald Trump self-reported his height and weight to the police as 6'3, 215 lbs, which had Twitter going nuts with the athlete comparisons to guys like Justin Fields and Joe Burrow.

Donald Trump size. 6’3 215 lbs. Mac Jones size. 6’3 215 lbs. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2zsUfdW9CL — Savage (@SavageSports_) August 25, 2023

This is Bears QB Justin Fields, who is listed at 6'3, 228 lbs. Donald Trump claims he weighs 13 pounds less than fields and he is the same height. He also claims that the 2020 election was stolen. pic.twitter.com/MYVaIOZTTP — backseat illini (@backseatillini1) August 25, 2023

Donald Trump – 6’3 215 lbs.

Joe Burrow – 6’3 215 lbs. These are not the same#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/9ne6dJdRmn — IAP Radio (@inapickpod) August 25, 2023

Donald Trump has been listed as 6’3, 215 pounds after his arrest. His NBA comparison: Lu Dort. 6’4, 220. pic.twitter.com/g4EdsGMw6I — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 25, 2023

So we are suppose to believe that both these guys are 6’3 215 lbs? Not buying it… 🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ Derek Carr Donald Trump https://t.co/FN2O6lFNTV pic.twitter.com/hXqmnkRkIl — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) August 25, 2023

The comparisons are hysterical, as Donald Trump being listed as the same height and weight as Justin Fields and Joe Burrow, two elite athletes in peak physical shape, is just another comical storyline that is the former president. His height and weight were released with his official booking for being charged with election fraud in the state of Georgia, which is the reason his mugshot surfaced online.

It was a historical day for the office of the president with a mugshot of a former commander in chief arising for the first time. Social media was already ablaze in anticipation for when the mugshot would come out, and it certainly did not disappoint.

One of the funniest aspects of this whole ordeal is that Trump posted the mugshot himself on Truth Social in order to promote his presidential campaign for 2024. Knowing that he self-reported his height and weight as 6'3, 215 lbs, and with the ludicrous nature of this mugshot, it is clear that Trump simply has no guilty conscious anymore, although this suggests that he had one in the first place.

Stay tuned into any more hilarious athlete comparisons to Donald Trump, as with his strapping size, maybe Trump has a chance to make a run at the NFL after this next presidential campaign.