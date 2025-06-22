Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are not done celebrating. The couple just tied the knot on May 31 in Santa Barbara, Calif., and kept a low profile in the weeks that followed their ceremony. They went on a honeymoon and posted photos online, but have not disclosed where they decided to spend their first trip together as husband and wife. Now, in the latest edition of Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, she shares what she has up her sleeve for the summer.

Steinfeld began the newsletter by speaking about how much fun she had at the ceremony, reception, and their afterparty, where they decided to stay out until 3 a.m.

“When we say the dance floor was popping, it was literally bowing. Our band brought the greatest energy, and in the final minutes of our reception, we jumped on stage with them, and Josh had a rockstar moment quoting the infamous ‘I’m not leaving… I’m not [expletive] leaving!’ They played us off, and Josh and I made our way to the after party,” she wrote.

Prior to their after-ceremony celebration, Steinfeld shared with her readers how “stunned” the Buffalo Bills quarterback was when he saw her.

“Okay, Josh says we have to talk about my dress now because I ‘stunned’ him when I got to the altar,” Steinfeld wrote.

She wore a strapless white Tamara Ralph gown, which she paired with opera gloves, a lace veil, and pearl and diamond earrings.

What Summer Plans Do Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld Have This Year?

The couple will be spending their summer in Southern California before Allen begins the Buffalo Bills training camp on July 23rd. Steinfeld shared that she and Allen have simple plans on the calendar this summer.

“4pm dinner. Can you tell we’re on East Coast time? I kind of love an early dinner, though,” she joked.

She shared that her last summer was busy with filming for Sinners, where she starred as Mary alongside Michael B. Jordan. The Ryan Coogler-written and directed film stayed at No. 1 at the box office for three weeks straight.

“I’m feeling inspired to make the most of the season! Last summer, I was filming ‘Sinners,’ which was a life-changing career highlight,” she wrote. But this summer looks a little different. I have a handful of travel commitments for work… but I mostly plan to spend a lot of time barefoot at home, reading, reflecting, cooking, trying new things, and focusing on all things Beau Society.”

The Oscar-nominated actress shared that she wants to start making her own ice cream this summer and that she wants to prioritize her fitness by running 30 miles in 30 days.

“I can’t stop thinking about all the possibilities. I’m thinking we’ll start with strawberry (not my favorite, but Josh likes it) or coffee crunch,” she wrote.

“Seems manageable if you’re thinking a mile a day, but I like to let my body rest on the weekends, so I’ll have to double up some days,” she said about her fitness goals.

Another plan she wants to have this summer is to have a dinner party.

“The dress code is ‘come as you are,’ and everyone brings something for a family-style dinner,” she added.

After their summer plans, next up for Allen is the beginning of his eighth season in the NFL. The Bills first game will be a rematch against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7.