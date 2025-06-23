The stars were out for Fanatics Fest, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow linked up with social media phenomenon The Rizzler at the event.

The Rizzler posted a picture with Burrow at Fanatics Fest. He captioned it, “Aura overload,” as he stood next to the 2025 NFL passing yardage leader doing his signature pose. Burrow was fitted in an all-black outfit for the event.

Aura overload‼️ pic.twitter.com/vJ8InvMkI9 — The Rizzler (@Da_Rizzler419) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Burrow was not the only big name The Rizzler met at Fanatics Fest. He also shared photos of him with Druski, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, and even DJ Khaled on his X account.

Who is The Rizzler?

The Rizzler, whose real name is Christian Joseph, is a social media star. He rose to fame for his “Rizz Face,” which is when he squints his eyes and purses his lips while touching his chin.

He first gained notoriety in 2023 for his Halloween costume. The Rizzler's social media presence has since grown, thanks to his collaborations with the Costco Guys (A.J. and Big Justice).

His fame has led him to incredible experiences. The Rizzler got to throw out a first pitch at a New York Mets game, and he has been meeting celebrities left and right.

Joe Burrow's disappointing 2024 season with the Bengals

Burrow and the Bengals are coming off a disappointing season. While they ended the year on a five-game winning streak, their 9-8 record was not good enough to get them into the playoffs.

It was the second season they missed the playoffs in a row. The Bengals finished in fourth place in the AFC North in 2023. They are now three years removed from their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow still had a fantastic 2024 campaign. He led the NFL in passing yards, logging over 4,900 yards. Burrow threw for nearly 300 more yards than the next quarterback (Jared Goff with 4,629 yards). He also threw 43 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.

For his efforts, Burrow was named to his second Pro Bowl. He was also named NFL Comeback Player of the Year for the second time.