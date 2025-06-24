Ice Spice and Taylor Swift have cultivated a friendship that now includes Travis Kelce, whom the rapper adores. Kelce and Swift have been continuing to make headlines since they debuted their romance in 2023, and the singer has also found a friend in her “Karma” remix collaborator. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Bronx native shared at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday (June 21) that they both have hilarious personalities, dubbing them her “funniest friends.”

“They’re, really, really funny,” Ice Spice said. “They’re probably some of my funniest friends. They’re funny, you guys, that’s the scoop. They’re like us.”

This is not the first time that Spice has spoken about her friendship with the megastar. She told Billboard last year what she learned from the singer while working on their Grammy-nominated track.

“When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that. She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine,” Ice told the publication at the time.

The Bronx native shared that when she found out that she was going to be working with Swift, she got emotional.

“I started crying when I heard about it,” Ice told Billboard. “I was like, ‘No, you’re lying. That’s not real!’ I was so emotional, it was like tears of joy, of course. But, just grateful — iconic.”

Swift has also praised the “Munch” rapper saying, “Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things. I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my (Eras) tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly.”

In Ice's interview with Rolling Stone Swift shared how impressed she was with the Bronx native's work ethic.

“Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me,” Swift told the last year.

“The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world. I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn’t just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it.”

Since their collaboration, the two have been seen out sitting next to each other at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and Ice Spice joined Swift at the Super Bowl in both 2024 that took place in Las Vegas and in 2025 in New Orleans. Swift was in attendance to cheer for Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs have been in the last three Super Bowls.

The “Cruel Summer” artist surprised the audience when she introduced Ice Spice during her Saturday Night Live debut back in 2023. Kelce also made an appearance during the cold open. Spice performed “Pretty Girl” with collaborator Rema as well as “In Ha Mood.” Both Kelce and Swift have guest starred on the show themselves. The tight end made his debut in 2023 following the Chiefs Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift is the veteran between the two as she made an appearance on SNL six times (including her Ice Spice introduction). She made her debut in 2009 as a musical guest and host. In 2015, she appeared briefly for the 40th anniversary special, and in 2017 and 2021 she was a musical guest.