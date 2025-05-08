Rumor has it that Aaron Rodgers has tied the knot. Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammate and close friend AJ Hawk spoke to Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show where he shared what he knew of Rodgers' “secret wedding.”

“It was not a wedding party from what we knew,” Hawk said Tuesday, May 6, on The Pat McAfee Show. “To tell you the truth, I don’t know if I have any answers on that situation. He’s very private and mysterious when it comes to things like that, and this is definitely one of those, for sure.”

Hawk added that he does “not press” Rodgers to share updates about his dating life.

The rumor ignited when Rodgers was seen rocking a silver band on his left ring finger which got fans asking if the former New York Jets quarterback was a married man.

“Looks like AR is officially a married man??? peep the ring on his left ring finger,” the fan captioned the post on Sunday (MAy 4).

“Nice catch. Now it’s starting to make sense,” a fan responded to the video seemingly referring to the athlete's recent relationship update on the Pat McAfee show last month.

“Could be something. Can't remember ever seeing him wearing any kind of ring–other than the Super Bowl one,” a fan wrote, referencing when he led Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl in 2011.

Aaron Rodgers Shares Update On His Relationship Status

Aaron Rodgers
© Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In conversation with McAfee last month, Rodgers shared that his relationship has become more “serious.”

“I'm in a different phase of my life,” Rodgers explained to McAfee.

The Jets organization announced the signing of Justin Fields as their QB in March. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback signed a two-year contract worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed.

“I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” Rodgers said. “I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me.”

This is not the first time that Rodgers has mentioned this new love interest. Back in December, Rodgers mentioned her by name when they were discussing potential holiday presents.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” Rodgers said.

Before moving onto sports, McAfee grilled Rodgers a little bit more suggesting that he was “in love” with his new partner and he replied smiling brightly, “It's a good feeling boys. It is.”

The idenitty of Brittani has not yet been revealed.