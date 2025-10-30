She's at it again. Angel Reese’s business savvy continues to shine far beyond the basketball court. The Chicago Sky forward, 23, officially trademarked her name earlier this month, marking another major step in her growing brand empire.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office confirmed the approval of “Angel Reese” as a registered mark on Oct. 28, closing a process that began in March under her company, Angel Reese LLC.

“From the court to the trademark office, Angel Reese is building an empire one registration at a time,” Heitner Legal, the firm handling the filings, shared on X.

The move reflects a pattern of strategic ownership for Reese, who has already turned moments of online criticism into profitable opportunities. Her most notable success came from “Mebounds,” a term originally coined by trolls to mock her rebounding skills that she cleverly flipped into a lucrative brand.

From Troll Talk to Trademark Triumph

In a viral TikTok post, Reese explained how she took the insult and turned it into a six-figure business idea. “Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing, y’all ate because ‘mebounds,’ rebounds, crebounds—anything that comes off that board, it’s mine,” she said. “And a brand? That’s six figures right there.”

Reese also addressed the criticism that comes with her fame, saying she doesn’t take online jabs personally. “The trolling, I love when y’all do it because the ideas be good,” she joked.

This summer, Reese launched apparel emblazoned with “Mebounds,” directing part of the profits to cyberbullying prevention through the Angel C. Reese Foundation. The project underscored her ability to turn negative narratives into meaningful impact.

According to USPTO records, “Mebounds” is just one of four trademarks Reese has filed this year. Others include “Unapologetically Angel,” submitted in March, and “Reesebounds,” filed in June. Each represents a distinct facet of her expanding personal brand: confidence, resilience, and purpose.

Beyond her business ventures, Reese recently became the first athlete to walk the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, further cementing her crossover appeal between sports, culture, and fashion.

The two-time All-American capped her second WNBA season with the Sky this fall, continuing to build both her on-court legacy and off-court empire, one trademark at a time.