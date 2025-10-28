If there’s one thing about Angel Reese, it’s that she knows how to make people talk. Whether she’s dropping new colorways of her Angel Reese 1s or becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel, the Chicago Sky forward always finds a way to stay in the spotlight. This time, she did it with just one sentence.

After appearing on the NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition cover with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Carmelo Anthony, Reese hinted at a surprise that immediately caught fans’ attention, per EssentiallySports. “Me and Paige actually have something really big coming up together. Stay tuned,” she said in a short viral clip.

GUYS ????? PAIGEL FC WE UP pic.twitter.com/YM33uhF1FZ — barbra version (@sacbabi) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

That’s all it took. Within hours, social media was flooded with guesses ranging from a fashion collaboration to a basketball documentary or even an appearance by Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers on Reese’s podcast Unapologetically Angel. The mystery left fans eager for answers, and one thing became clear: something big is definitely on the way.

From Rivals to Collaborators

Reese and Bueckers have a history that goes back years. Both were top recruits in the 2020 class, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. During this year’s All-Star Weekend, Reese spoke about their bond. “I’ve known Paige for a long time. We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our class, so we’ve been in a relationship for a really long time,” she said.

Their friendship shined again at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Bueckers started for Team Collier, while Reese came off the bench. Despite their different roles, the pair shared a moment after the game that fans couldn’t get enough of. The smiles, the ease, the energy between them all felt genuine. Some viewers even joked online that they looked like Jack and Rose from Titanic.

Their connection now seems ready to evolve into something more official. Whether it’s a project in fashion, media, or basketball, the two stars appear to be joining forces in a new and unexpected way.

Reese’s 2K26 Moment

The timing of this tease lines up perfectly with Reese’s latest milestone. She is featured on the NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition cover alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony, a sign of her growing cultural influence. The edition, created through a collaboration between NBA 2K and SLAM Magazine, celebrates some of basketball’s most dynamic personalities, SI reports.

Reese is also the face of the standard WNBA edition of NBA 2K26, following its official announcement in July 2025. Her cover appearances cap off a strong personal season, even as the Chicago Sky struggled with a 10–34 record. Her performance, energy, and personality continued to draw attention from fans and media alike.

Whatever Reese and Bueckers are planning next, it promises to make noise both on and off the court.