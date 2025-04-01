Monday night at the Barclays Center delivered one of those rare, viral moments that instantly etch themselves into basketball lore. During the Sprite Jam Fest, AJ Dybantsa — a 6-foot-9 BYU commit — elevated the event by literally soaring over WNBA star Angel Reese. With a crowd of top-tier high school talent watching, Dybantsa took flight, placing the 6'3″ Chicago Sky forward exactly where he wanted before hammering a one-handed windmill dunk, per SI. The jam earned him a wave of online buzz, even if it didn’t snag him the contest trophy.

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunked over Angel Reese in the Sprite Jam Fest dunk contest 🔥@SCNext pic.twitter.com/9FEYK2Ub9I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reese, known for her fierce game face, gave a priceless reaction in the aftermath. Still photos and slow-mo replays captured her stunned expression — wide-eyed and frozen, like she'd just seen a ghost. It was the kind of honest, spontaneous moment that elevated an already unforgettable dunk into instant social media gold.

Despite not winning — that honor went to Baylor-bound Tounde Yessoufou — Dybantsa clearly stole the spotlight. His explosive athleticism and creative flair reminded many of past Jam Fest legends like LeBron James and Zion Williamson. Reese’s involvement only elevated the moment further, bringing star power and a dash of humor into the mix. Given her endorsement deal with McDonald’s, fans were left wondering: was it planned, or did Reese just trust Dybantsa’s air game that much?

Future stars, present electricity

This wasn’t just a highlight reel stunt. Dybantsa is already drawing serious attention from NBA scouts. With a 7’1 wingspan and the kind of agility and power that turns heads, the Boston native is part of a stacked 2026 NBA Draft class. Alongside Kansas commit Darryn Peterson and Duke’s Cameron Boozer, he’s forming a new-era big three — one many believe would be worthy of a No. 1 pick in any other year.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese continues to grow her own legacy. After a strong WNBA rookie season and a standout showing at Unrivaled this winter, she’s poised for a breakout sophomore year in Chicago. And if Monday night proved anything, it’s that hoops has never looked brighter — or more entertaining.