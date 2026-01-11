New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and Melissa Ayers are finally putting relationship rumors to bed as the social media influencer confirmed their romance on Instagram on Friday.

Dart and Ayers have been fueling romance rumors for weeks, and the ring girl referenced it when she posted the photos in the caption, “rumor has it.” The influencer shared several photos of the two traveling, attending a Halloween party, and Ayers supporting the rookie quarterback at a Giants game during the season.

What did Jaxson Dart say about Marissa Ayers hard launch?

It's unclear when exactly the two began dating, but fans are all for this romance that they were waiting to finally be confirmed. Dart also shared his thoughts on the hard launch in the comment section.

“In a movie w you,” the quarterback gushed over his girlfriend.

“This is the best hard launch i’ve ever seen,” a fan commented.

One fan jokingly compared the new couple to iconic Barbie characters: “Telling my kids this is Barbie and Ken.”

The confirmation of their relationship after months of speculation follows when the rookie quarterback teased their hard launch on TikTok. According to a photo per the New York Post, Dart shared a photo of him hugging Ayers and kissing her on his TikTok story earlier this month. The two have been subtly playing into rumors for months after they both “liked” a photo on Instagram from Betr that suggested Ayers was Dart's girlfriend.

The two were also seen at a Halloween party together — which was added to Ayers' photo dump on Instagram — as well as she supporting Dart at a Giants' game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 1, 2025, alongside his parents.

Jaxson Dart is already prepping for next season

This season for the Giants didn't go as planned with the team not making the playoffs and only having four wins under their belt. However, Dart had a historic rookie season with 2,000+ passing yards, 450+ rushing yards, 15+ passing TDs, 9+ rushing TDs, and fewer than 5 interceptions.

Dart said that there are already planning some offseason workouts in preparation for next season.

“Those have definitely been conversations we've been having,” Dart told Giants.com. “Just trying to make sure we formulate a good plan around everybody's schedule to get together.

“This offseason is very important to us,” he continued. “There's a lot of uncertainty with what's going to happen. The certainty we do have is the people coming back. You know, we've got to make sure we create the strongest culture and relationships that we can going into this next year.”

It's not all business as to why Dart wants to get his teammates together months before the 2026-2027 NFL season, but to simply build bonds that can translate to game-winning plays.

“It doesn't have to do as much with football, but just spending time with each other off the field and then when we get those chances on the field, to create those connections, create the timing and the rhythm of how we work, making sure that everybody's on the same accord.”