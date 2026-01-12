If fans were disappointed about not seeing WWE star R-Truth in Berlin, Germany, for the Jan. 9, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, there was a good reason for him missing the show.

R-Truth took to social media to explain his SmackDown absence. He posted a video of his luggage, which was fully packed, as he explained his circumstances.

As he stood in front of a Burlington store, he revealed that he got confused about the location of the show. He thought it was taking place at a local Burlington store, not Berlin.

I'm not gone make it to #Smackdown in time…but I tried💪🏾🙏🏾 my bad, This one might be on me pic.twitter.com/VEu20fELlQ — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) January 9, 2026

“Hey, I just want to come on here and apologize to everybody,” he began. “I'm not gonna make it to SmackDown. I've just been informed that I've went to the wrong place for SmackDown tonight. It's in Berlin, it's not here [in front of Burlington]; SmackDown is not here tonight, just letting y'all know.

“This one might be on me. My bad. I apologize,” R-Truth continued.

Was there another reason R-Truth missed WWE's Berlin SmackDown episode?

There may have been another reason that R-Truth was absent from WWE's latest SmackDown episode. The Charlotte, North Carolina-born wrestler attended the Carolina Panthers' Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team posted a video with him before the game. R-Truth hyped up Panthers fans with his message, promising that they would get the win.

“What's up, Panthers nation? This is Wild Card weekend with Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, and we about to get wild. We gonna keep pounding, we gonna start it off today with a win, and we gonna keep doing it again and again — keep pounding! That's what's up,” he said in the video.

Unfortunately, the Panthers did not pick up the win. They lost in dramatic fashion to the Rams, who took the lead with 38 seconds left in the game.

Meanwhile, WWE aired an episode of SmackDown from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 9. In the main event, Drew McIntyre won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in a “Three Stages of Hell” match.