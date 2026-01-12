After staying almost a month away from television following a kayfabe injury, former WWE United States Champion LA Knight is reportedly set to make his return.

During the Dec. 8, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Knight suffered an injury after getting ambushed by the Vision. He was hit with one of Bronson Reed's Tsunamis on top of a car in the parking lot.

Not seen since then, a latest update from Fightful Select has surfaced, suggesting Knight's return to the red brand. As per Fightful, Knight is scheduled to travel to Germany this week, where RAW is scheduled to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Although Fightful was unable to confirm if Knight is scheduled to appear tonight on RAW. He is also reportedly listed internally for Royal Rumble week in Saudi Arabia and is heavily expected to receive a push this year.

Before his storyline injury, Knight was a finalist in the “Last Time is Now” tournament, a tournament to determine Cena's last opponent. Following victories against Matt Cardona, The Miz, and Jey Uso, he was ultimately eliminated by Gunther in the final.

LA Knight once opened up about his WWE popularity

One of the most popular stars on the roster, LA Knight, has yet to receive his deserved push in the promotion. Last year, during his appearance on WittyWhittier, Knight opened up about his fan following and popularity.

“Short answer, I don't know. I really don't know. because, I mean, if you look at everything that was going on at the time when that rise really started happening, the only thing I could really attribute it to was just taking advantage of some of the time that I had when I was doing the whole deal with Bray Wyatt,” Knight explained.