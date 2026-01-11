Scooter Braun is allegedly not happy with all of the attention Sydney Sweeney receives from athletes.

The former music manager is reportedly “furious” and feels “disrespected” by the “constant” messages from athletes to his girlfriend, Page Six reports.

The couple began sparking romance rumors in August after they both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy in June. Then in September, they were spotted out together per Entertainment Tonight but they were not met with fans excited about the two seemingly sparking a romantic relationship.

“They were both overwhelmed by the backlash they received from news of them dating coming out,” a source stated. “They thought the hate was blown out of proportion.”

The insider continued, “Sydney and Scooter are still seeing each other and trying to be as low-key as possible, while still dating and having fun. They are just taking things slow and enjoying their time together.”

Despite the backlash, the two confirmed their relationship in November per Us Weekly.

“Things are getting serious, and it’s very real,” a source said. “Neither of them expected it to turn into something serious at first and are surprised by how genuine the connection has become.”

They continued, “Scooter is extremely supportive, and that is one of the reasons why she is so drawn to him. He’s deeply interested in her career and life, and [he] often offers valuable perspective and guidance that she really appreciates.”

It is still a work in progress as they are navigating their attachment styles, a source tells Page Six.

“Sydney has always been fiercely independent,” the source explained. “She values time alone — whether that’s travelling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that.”

Prior to the Euphoria actress's relationship with Braun, she was engaged to Jonathan Davino. They ended their relationship in March after dating for almost seven years. Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen for seven years and they share three kids.