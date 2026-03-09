Sherrone Moore's accuser is speaking out for the first time and identifying herself amid the ongoing case that alleges he broke into her home.

Paige Shiver was a staffer at the University of Michigan when Moore was the head football coach at the school. He was fired for allegedly having an “inappropriate relationship” with Shiver and allegedly breaking into her home.

Shiver is now speaking out following Moore's plea of no contest to two misdemeanor charges, which were malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespass on Friday, March 6.

“Today’s no-contest plea in the criminal trespassing case involving disgraced former University of Michigan head football coach Sheronne Moore [sic] represents a critical moment of acknowledgment and accountability following a frightening and deeply disturbing incident,” lawyers for Shiver said via a statement on Friday, March 2, per Us Weekly. “Not surprisingly, Sheronne Moore’s [sic] no-contest plea was entered a mere days following press reports alleging his failure to report sexual assault allegations against former Michigan assistant coach LaTroy Lewis.”

Shiver's lawyers are calling for the university to take action in the investigation and “take accountability” following Moore's plea deal. The former staffer's legal representatives are calling for the university to stand up for employees and that they have a “fundamental duty to ensure that power is never used to exploit or silence others.”

“With the resolution of Mr. Moore’s criminal legal proceedings today, all eyes are now squarely focused on the University of Michigan … to see whether they take the swift and decisive action needed to make amends for the University’s painful missteps and to restore a genuine sense of trust and respect among its employees, students, and alums,” the statement read.

Shiver no longer works at the university as her contract was not renewed after it expired, according to a report from TMZ. However, during her time employed at the university, her lawyers claim that she was “exploited” by Moore who held a more senior role than her.

The statement continued, “Our client was forced to endure years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation by a man who held enormous power over her professional life as the head football coach of one of the nation’s most prominent college football programs. The power imbalance between a powerful head coach and a subordinate employee created an environment where our client felt pressured, intimidated, and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace — let alone a public university.”

What are Sherrone Moore's other charges?

While Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, back in January, he pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry.

“Sherrone Moore is innocent of these charges. Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint,” said defense attorney Ellen Michaels outside of the courthouse back in January 2025.

Michaels added that the “warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as facts. We're confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs.”

Moore's sentencing in the case has been scheduled for April 14.