Sherrone Moore has taken the plea deal and pleaded no contest to the two new misdemeanor charges on Friday (March 6).

Moore was newly charged with two new misdemeanor charges, which were malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespass. He pleaded no contest to those. The former University of Michigan head football coach was previously charged with third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

“The negotiated disposition involved dismissal of 3 charges that had been charged, that was not mentioned earlier. That is absolutely correct,” said Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels per WXYZ. “All charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts and law. The dismissal validates concerns we raised about the investigation from the beginning. He is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.”

“What we do believe evidence supports is criminal behavior, in the context of an intimate partner relationship,” said Kati Rezmierski, Assistant Prosecutor for Washtenaw County.

Moore reportedly had an affair with a staff member and was later fired for allegedly having that “inappropriate relationship.” After he was let go, he allegedly broke into Shiver's home and took multiple knives from her kitchen. According to his wife, Kelli Moore, told a dispatcher that Moore “is suicidal over losing his job today.” He was later tracked down at a church parking lot around 5 p.m. that day and taken into custody.

The staffer that allegedly had the relationship with Moore no longer works at the university. The contract for Paige Shiver was not renewed after it expired, according to a report from TMZ.

Moore was in court for the first time back in January and pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry.

“Sherrone Moore is innocent of these charges. Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint,” said defense attorney Ellen Michaels outside of the courthouse back in January 2025.

Michaels added that the “warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as facts. We're confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs.”

Moore's sentencing in the case has been scheduled for April 14.