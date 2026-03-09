Dwight Howard's wife, Amy Luciani, went on a rant Sunday, March 8 about her husband accusing him of drug use and having Child Protective Services called to their house.

Luciani, who married the NBA star in January 2025, claimed that their marriage is in trouble following several calls from CPS to their home as well as an alleged drug addiction Howard is going through.

In a fiery video message on social media, Luciani said that “CPS has been here three times in less than three months.”

She also alleged that he has “coached my stepson to lie,” but didn't say explicitly about what.

What shocked fans in the video was that Luciani showed a small bag with a white substance in it, sharing that the contents of the bag are what is making their marriage difficult.

“And this is it,” she said as she pointed to what is assumed to be drugs. “This is what I’m losing my f–king marriage to.”

Luciani told her viewers that she still loves him but wants him to get better.

She continued, “I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

She believes that people have been reluctant to help the NBA Hall of Famer because “he's got the money” to get help.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.”

Amy Luciani cries as she says CPS took her daughter because of her husband, Dwight Howard, who she says has a cocaine problem, showing a bag of cocaine allegedly owned by him.

pic.twitter.com/pCZhsCYqM6 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 8, 2026

The video has since been deleted from her page but in the caption per CollegeFootballNetwork, she shared how she feels “shame” and had to call the police on her husband several times.

“I can admit right now I feel shame. I cringe when I see couples take their issues to the internet but I was humbled with understanding because now look what I have to do to protect myself,” she reportedly wrote. “My Husband put himself in a position that resulted in CPS being called to our house 3X in less than two months but three days ago, they were called again and they left with our daughter . I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 months marriage.”

“I am deeply heart broken right now to have to advocate for minors voices and in return lose a marriage that I was so happy to be in,” she concluded.

Both Luciani and Howard filed for divorce six months following their January 2025 wedding. At the time, they stated that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Three months after, they were seen out together and seemingly working on their relationship.

Luciani reflected on her filing later admitting that it was “stupid and silly” as to why she filed. Howard however, did not speak out after they decided not to go through with the divorce after all but commented on his wife's post at the time, “I love everything about you.”

As for these new claims, Howard has not yet reacted to them.