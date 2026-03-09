Livvy Dunne is sharing how she and Paul Skenes navigate their long-distance relationship.

Dunne and Skenes have been in the spotlight with their successful careers individually — Dunne was a gymnast at LSU and has since retired, while Skenes also played baseball at LSU and is currently playing in the MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates — the world has fallen in love with them as a couple. However, if you're looking for advice on keeping your long-distance relationship, Dunne kept it simple about moving with intention.

“Honestly, I don't think we have any rules,” Dunne said. “I just think being super present with one another while you're together, while you have that time together, is super important.”

She added, “I mean, he makes time to come to my events. I make time to go watch him pitch. I try to make every start I can.”

Even when Dunne and Skenes can't support one another, they understand, as both have hectic schedules. Dunne has propelled into the influencer realm, and Skenes is gearing up for his third season with the Pirates.

“We both are so busy that we understand if one another can't be there for everything, but I think just really valuing the time you spend together and being super present in every moment,” Dunne told the outlet.

One of Dunne's latest moments when she showed up for Skenes was when he unanimously won the 2025 National League Cy Young Award back in January 2025.

“We had one of the best nights ever,” Dunne told PEOPLE on Feb. 7 about that gala outing. “I think Paul said it was one of the best nights of his life, not just because of the award, but our friends and family that were there, and we all just let loose, had a good time. And I don't know, at the end of the night, I was acting like I won the damn award.”

The couple met in 2023 at LSU and have been going strong ever since.