The idea sounds like something pulled from a video game franchise mode, but Bill Simmons seriously entertained it when discussing LeBron James and what his final NBA season could look like.

Speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons read a suggestion from Dan in Manhattan Beach that imagined LeBron James taking retirement literally, one team at a time. The concept, while unrealistic under current league structure, instantly stood out because of how directly it leaned into LeBron’s unmatched reach across every NBA market.

“What if instead of signing with any one team for next season, LeBron makes his retirement tour an actual retirement tour by signing a one-week contract with all 30 teams,” Simmons said. “Every team gets one LeBron home game where he starts and plays, and they sell thousands of limited jerseys.”

He then pushed the fantasy further, imagining what each city could market around it.

“New York finally gets Knicks LeBron. Minnesota gets an Ant LeBron team up. Miami gets Heat reunion LeBron,” Simmons added. “He’s not going to win the title no matter where he goes. Why not generate news in every local market?”

Bill Simmons proposes LeBron James signs one-week contracts with all 30 NBA teams next season for a Taylor Swift-inspired “Eras Tour” retirement tour. (Via @ringer)pic.twitter.com/d3wbz57avY — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) March 4, 2026

Why the LeBron farewell conversation keeps growing

The pitch works because LeBron’s career has touched nearly every corner of the league already. He has worn the uniforms of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, while influencing roster decisions, television ratings, and league storylines for more than two decades.

That history makes any retirement discussion bigger than a normal farewell season. Fans in cities where he never played still imagine what a short run in their jersey might have looked like, which explains why Simmons framed the idea around spectacle as much as basketball.

Even without realism behind it, the suggestion reflects a larger truth. Few athletes enter the final chapter of their careers with this kind of cross-market pull.

For now, LeBron remains one of the NBA’s central attractions, and every comment tied to his future quickly becomes part of the wider conversation. Simmons’ proposal may never move beyond podcast talk, but it captures how unusual LeBron’s exit from the sport could feel whenever he decides the time has arrived.