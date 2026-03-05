While the ongoing beef between Tom Brady and Logan Paul continues, could the NFL icon be heading to WWE in the near future?

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE has reportedly been working on “logos, specialty merchandise, and branding” for Brady-related products.

Some of the examples they gave were “T-Bone” and “The Untouchable Tom Brady,” suggesting he could play an on-screen role in the promotion soon.

Now, what does it all mean? Could Brady be heading to the ring? Until he says anything, it's all speculative. Previously, he teased potentially attending WrestleMania 41, which was held at Allegiant Stadium. For context, Brady is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who play at Allegiant Stadium. However, he did not step into the ring.

WWE is no stranger to celebrity wrestlers. Paul began as a special attraction celebrity wrestler, but he has since committed full-time to the promotion. The likes of Bad Bunny and Pat McAfee have also previously stepped into the ring.

Is Tom Brady going to fight Logan Paul in WWE?

Article Continues Below

Ultimately, there's a chance Brady is getting ready for an in-ring confrontation with Paul. After all, Paul is about to step into Brady's arena, participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. It'd only be fair for Brady to do the same and step into the ring.

Paul is a full-time WWE Superstar. So, he would have the edge in any sort of in-ring competition. However, Brady, 48, is known for his grit, hence his seven Super Bowl rings.

Their feud began when Brady appeared on Impaulsive. They were discussing the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and Paul tried to compare his athleticism to that of the NFL athletes competing in the game.

Brady did not appreciate this. He called Paul's athleticism and WWE “cute,” which has sparked several back-and-forth exchanges. They will soon settle their differences on the field, and perhaps their feud will escalate to the ring.