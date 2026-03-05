LeBron James has built one of the most extensive Game 7 résumés in NBA history, but according to Rich Paul, his comfort in those moments does not always come from home-court advantage.

Speaking with Max Kellerman on the Game Over podcast, Paul explained that James often preferred the tension of a road arena over the emotional swings that come with playing in front of a home crowd. The reasoning had little to do with hostility and everything to do with mental clarity.

“One thing LeBron used to always say to me is, ‘I don’t want to play a home game for Game 7. I’d rather play on the road,’” Paul said. “I asked why, and he said, ‘Because there’s less oohs and ahhs. When you’re on the road, it’s just you.’”

Paul added that every missed shot or broken possession inside a home building can create noise that players feel possession by possession. For James, that reaction sometimes creates an extra layer he would rather avoid.

“He would rather play on the road,” Paul said, noting that some stars still lean toward home because they feed off that energy.

Why the road sharpens LeBron’s focus

LeBron James has seen nearly every playoff setting possible, which gives extra weight to how he views pressure. He owns a 6-2 record in Game 7 appearances, a mark that includes some of the defining nights of his career.

His most celebrated Game 7 came in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, when he helped complete Cleveland’s comeback from a 3-1 deficit and delivered one of the most replayed defensive sequences in league history.

At home, James has never lost a Game 7. On the road, he has split those contests, yet Paul’s comments suggest the environment itself still appeals to him because it strips the game down to execution.

That mindset helps explain why some of James’ most memorable playoff performances came in hostile buildings. One of the clearest examples arrived against the Boston Celtics, when he poured in 45 points in a pressure-packed elimination game and quieted an entire arena.

Even now, with the Los Angeles Lakers playing many nationally charged games, the playoff atmosphere inside home arenas can magnify every miss and every turnover. James, according to Paul, prefers the cleaner emotional space that comes when the only noise around him comes from opponents trying to rattle him.