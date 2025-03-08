Fans have been curious about the date Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will marry his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld and because of Allen's teammate, the world knows.

Allen and Steinfeld are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship so while fans are happy to have this information, they could only imagine how they feel now that an intimate detail about their wedding has been revealed.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins shared that Allen and Steinfeld would be tying the knot on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins responded in a March 7 appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if he was going to attend any weddings soon.

A fan responded to the news assuming how they believe Allen and Steinfeld feel about their wedding date being revealed to the public.

“I like dion but i think he talks too much i dnt think he is supposed to say that. I feel for hailee and josh,” a fan wrote of Dawkins.

Dawkins continued that his engagement to the Oscar-nominated actress has changed Allen's performance on the field.

“It’s a beautiful thing. But it is drastically different. I’m a jokester… but we all stem from him,” Dawkins said of Allen. “But when he is fully right and he is fully complete, we have the best shot of winning.”

“You can see how he smiles. You can see how he is interviews… You can literally feel how he plays ball. That's what's different,” Dawkins added.

Allen and Steinfeld have been dating since 2023 and the quarterback proposed in November 2024. According to a source from Us Weekly, the couple is prepared to get married sooner rather than later.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” the source said. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

While Allen nor Steinfeld have confirmed or denied their wedding date, they decided that they want their special day to be intimate and extravagant.

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

The athlete and actress bond over the fact that they don't prefer to be in the spotlight despite their public careers.

“They are finally feeling comfortable in sharing more of their relationship and their lives together, but it took several years,” the insider added. “They are both private and low-key people, and that’s why it works.”

A May wedding date also makes sense for the couple because training came for the Bills is set to start in July and Steinfeld could be wrapping up a project in the next couple of months since the publication reported that she is currently filming.

The soon-to-be married couple is already thinking about their life after the wedding.

“They both are excited about starting a family and want that in the next few years,” the source revealed. “They both share the same values when it comes to parenting and having kids.”