You know that famous meme of Wilt Chamberlain’s absurd single-game stat line — the one with over 50 points, 30 rebounds, and a mountain of blocks? Taylor Swift’s first appearance on her boyfriend’s New Heights podcast just delivered the social media equivalent of that historic night.

taylor swift thanking the new heights podcast for giving her a boyfriend 😭 pic.twitter.com/vE2if7g5LW — ana (@withluvselena) August 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, former NFL center Jason Kelce, normally rack up anywhere from 12,000 to nearly 300,000 YouTube views for their lighthearted mix of sports talk and banter. But when Swift joined in, the numbers skyrocketed into territory no podcast episode in the show’s nearly three-year history had ever seen, per BillBoard.

Seventeen hours after its debut on August 14, the Swift-featured episode had already topped 10.8 million views on YouTube, blowing past the previous record-holder, an 8 million-view sit-down with Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. It nearly doubled the numbers for their 2023 conversation with Patrick Mahomes, and that was before the real tidal wave hit.

By Thursday at noon, according to Front Office Sports, the final tally looked more like a championship parade than a podcast episode:

379 million Instagram views

61.6 million views on X

34.5 million views on TikTok

15 million YouTube views

1.3 million live viewers

Streaming crash during the episode

Over 3 million Instagram followers

400,000+ new YouTube subscribers

Most concurrent podcast listeners in history

That is dominance on every platform.

Swift shines while the Kelces cash in

When New Heights launched, there was no guarantee the NFL brothers would find a large audience. Now, with Swift’s help, they’re firmly in the pop culture conversation alongside the league’s biggest storylines.

Of course, Swift didn’t just show up to promote her Life of a Showgirl album and dip. She delivered charm, humor, and a few well-placed jokes — including a playful jab at the ongoing chatter about her presence at NFL games. “If there’s one thing male sports fans wanna see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me,” she teased, drawing laughter from both Kelces.

She also revealed that when she first dated Travis, she barely understood the game he played. Now, she’s throwing around terms like Cover 2, Cover 4, Cover 0, and man coverage, proving she’s actually studying the sport. For die-hard fans, that kind of effort might just turn skepticism into respect.