While Taylor Swift got most of the attention for attending the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game, Bradley Cooper was at the Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders NFC Championship game as well.

The NFL posted a video of Cooper with his daughter, Lea, at the NFC Championship game. Cooper, a “lifelong” Eagles fan, got to walk on the field before the game. He was wearing an Eagles beanie hat to show his support for the team. His daughter was wearing a varsity jacket.

Bradley and Lea Cooper must have been thrilled to be at the Eagles game. The Eagles won the NFC Championship and will head to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles are hoping to dethrone the Chiefs, who are seeking a three-peat. If the Chiefs win, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Eagles' dominant NFC Championship game against the Commanders

The NFC Championship game was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, two division rivals. In the regular season, they split the games 1-1. The Commanders won more recently in Week 16.

It was a close game early on. The Commanders hung around, and it was a two-point game in the second quarter. However, the Eagles began pulling away in the second half.

They were led by running back Saquon Barkley, who had 118 yards and three touchdowns. Ultimately, the Eagles won by 32 points. The final score was 55-23.

Who is Eagles fan Bradley Cooper?

Cooper is an acclaimed actor known for his roles in The Hangover, A Star Is Born, and Silver Linings Playbook. He started his career by appearing in an episode of Sex and the City. He made his big screen debut in 2001, appearing in Wet Hot American Summer.

The early part of his career included roles in Wedding Crashers, Failure to Launch, and Yes Man. In 2009, Cooper starred in The Hangover. He would subsequently star in two sequels in 2011 and 2013.

His other notable credits include Limitless, American Hustle, Serena, American Sniper, Burnt, Joy, and War Dogs. He also reunited with American Sniper director Clint Eastwood when he starred in The Mule.

Cooper made his directorial debut in 2018, directing an adaptation of A Star Is Born. He also co-wrote the script and starred in it. A Star Is Born received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. However, its only win was Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

He has since directed Maestro, a Leonard Bernstein biopic. Netflix distributed the movie, giving it a limited theatrical release before its streaming release.

Additionally, Cooper has starred in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series. He has appeared in other Marvel movies such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Recently, he has also starred in Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and IF. Cooper also had a cameo in the 2023 movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

As a producer, Cooper has produced hit movies such as Silver Linings Playbook and Joker. The latter reunited him with The Hangover filmmaker Todd Phillips.