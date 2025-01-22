Bradley Cooper, a devoted Eagles fan, found himself on an emotional ride during Philadelphia’s tense playoff win against the Los Angeles Rams, per TMZ. The Hollywood actor, who hails from the Philly suburbs, was caught on camera living every moment of the high-stakes game alongside his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Cooper, dressed in a sleek black Eagles bomber jacket, mirrored the highs and lows of the game with dramatic gestures and visible tension. One viral video captured the “Silver Linings Playbook” star sitting with his head in his hands, only to be comforted by Hadid. She offered him a reassuring pat on the back, a small but heartfelt gesture that resonated with fans online.

Hadid, donning a stylish blue and green jacket with a matching scarf, didn’t just sit by as a casual observer. She matched Cooper’s enthusiasm, celebrating every big play that helped propel the Eagles to their 28-22 victory. The couple enjoyed the game from box seats, surrounded by fellow fans reveling in the win that secured the Eagles a spot in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

Barkley Leads the Charge, and Cooper Leads the Cheers

While Cooper’s stress levels reached new heights, Saquon Barkley delivered an unforgettable performance on the field. The MVP contender dominated with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns, carrying the team to victory and giving Eagles fans a reason to dream big for the postseason.

After the game, Cooper’s elation was evident. A video shared by a fan showed the actor leaping with excitement and waving his arms as the clock ran out. His joy mirrored that of every diehard fan who had just witnessed another step toward a potential championship.

Away from the field, Cooper and Hadid have been spotted enjoying time together, whether attending Broadway shows or sharing moments at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. The couple has embraced their relationship publicly while balancing their high-profile lives. Their daughters, Lea and Khai, have also begun forming a bond, with a source describing their budding friendship as “very sweet.”

As Bradley Cooper prepares to cheer on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, fans can’t help but appreciate his raw passion for the team. His presence, along with Hadid’s, adds an extra spark to the already electric atmosphere surrounding the Eagles’ playoff journey.