Of course, the AFC Championship game was attended by Taylor Swift, who was supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, they shared a kiss, which has gone viral. The NFL's official TikTok account posted the kiss on their account, which has received nearly two million views.

Swifties in the comments praised Kelce. Several fans pointed out that Kelce also hugged Swift's security guard. “The fact that he acknowledged Tay[‘s] security speaks volumes of this man,” one fan commented. Another said, “Hugging her security is so cute.”

The joyous moment happened after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. They will now move on to the Super Bowl and play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game?

Taylor Swift was at the Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship to cheer for Travis Kelce. She was seen in a suite with Donna Kelce at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was not a stellar statistical game from Kelce, who was coming off his best performance of the year against the Houston Texans. He had two catches for 19 yards. Still, he played a crucial role in the offense, helping others, such as Xavier Worthy, get open.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored three touchdowns in the game. Two of them came on the ground as he out-rushed Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Mahomes had 43 rushing yards to go along with the two rushing scores.

The Bills put up a good fight in the AFC Championship. Allen was efficient and threw two touchdowns with no interceptions. The Bills even led at one point.

But the Chiefs pulled off the victory despite the Bills' best efforts. A turnover on downs gave the Chiefs the ball back late, and Allen was never able to touch the ball again.

The latest AFC Championship game was the fourth time Allen has lost to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the postseason. Despite being 4-1 against Mahomes in the regular season, he is 0-4 in the playoffs.

Swift and Kelce's romance

Since September 2023, Swift and Kelce's relationship has been a popular discussion in pop culture. They have become one of the biggest couples in the world, and the media loves it.

Their relationship began after Kelce called her out on his New Heights podcast. He recalled seeing her Eras Tour with hopes of giving her his number. Unfortunately, it did not work out.

A few months later, Swift attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. They would be seen hanging out shortly after and have been going steady since.

Now that the Eras Tour is over, Swift has been free to attend more Chiefs games. She has been to both of their postseason games, and she will presumably attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which started the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat. If they win Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs will be the first team in NFL history to win three in a row.