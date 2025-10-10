Cam Newton is growing his family!

In a clip for the upcoming Thursday, October 16, episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Newton revealed he recently welcomed his ninth baby.

“He’s already here,” the former NFL quarterback told Hall, smiling in excitement.

Newton shares his baby boy with girlfriend Jasmin Brown, with whom he started dating in 2022. This is their second child together, as they welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

The announcement of his ninth child follows a conversation that he had with PEOPLE in February about having more children. He told the outlet that he wants to have as many as God will allow.

“But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge,” said Newton. “They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement.”

“There’s times where, even I’m here and they’re still at home,” he continued. “Those type of things affect me but it also gives me more reason to say I’m doing this because of that situation.”

The 2015 NFL MVP has four children — sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, and Cashmere Saint, and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella– he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor. Proctor also has a daughter, Shakira, from another relationship.

Newton shares one child with LaReina Shaw — their son, Caesar. Shaw also has another son, Jaden, from another relationship.

Will Cam Newton play in the NFL again?

Newton never officially retired from football but last year he shared that he has pretty much closed that chapter of his life.

“Do I think I will ever play football again? Respectfully, no,” Newton said on his podcast 4th and 1. “That’s just me being honest. It’s been so long. I’m not getting any younger. Do I think I can play? Yes. But do I think I’m going to play? I need somebody to take a chance. I don’t think somebody is gonna take that chance now.”

He admitted that being away from the league for so long has diminished his chances in returning.

“I haven’t played football in four years,” Newton said. “You think somebody’s going to want me now?”

The last time Newton played in the NFL was for the Carolina Panthers came in 2021. He was able to have 684 passing yards, 230 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

He has since focused on his life outside of the NFL with his two podcasts: 4th and 1 and Funky Friday. Newton also recently became the host of BET's 106 & Sports alongside Ashley Nicole Moss.