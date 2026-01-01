Travis Kelce does not want to rehash his reality television show days.

On the New Year's Eve episode of his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared what he would rather do than watch Catching Kelce again.

“Would you rather be forced and tortured watching Catching Kelce on a loop for the rest of your life,” Jason read the fan's question, “or get Brazilian waxed?”

The three-time Super Bowl champion did not hesitate to give his brother an answer.

“I'd rather get Brazilian waxed. Are you kidding me?” he told Jason, adding that he'd even remove hair in all of his private areas. “Yeah, I'd rather just get my gooch waxed.”

Catching Kelce was a reality series on E! that premiered in 2016. Over the seven-episode series, the Chiefs star had to choose between 50 women to date.

This is not the first time that Travis has referenced his dislike for the show. Back in July, when he was a guest on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, he shared that it was the “worst” thing he's done in his life.

“The worst thing I ever did was the dating show,” he explained. “Catching Kelce was the worst f–king thing I ever did.”

“I didn't realize what reality TV really was,” he admitted. “I don't even think anybody watched it. It was just 50 women from 50 states.”

Travis did end up dating winner Maya Benberry for a short time in 2017 but while the show no longer runs on television, he came to the realization that people can still view episodes online.

“I was like, ‘Oh, s–t. Everybody is going to be able to see this forever.' I was like, ‘Godd–n it.'”

While we probably won't be seeing the NFL star on our screens in that way anymore — he has since made his acting debut on scripted films and television in recent years — his experience wasn't all bad.

“I was getting smoked all season for that,” he added. “It was fun, though. I mean, it's locker room banter. It's all fun.”

He is no longer in need of finding love on television as he's already been “caught” by Taylor Swift and is continuing their love story down the aisle next year. The two have been dating since 2023, and in August, Travis proposed. The pair is rumored to be getting married in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026.