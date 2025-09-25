Cardi B is not pressed about social media.

The “Outside” rapper made her romance with Stefon Diggs official online when she posted a photo from their Memorial Day weekend. The two were embracing one another on top of a yacht, but after a few weeks, the photo was gone from her social media, which caused breakup rumors. She has not addressed the photo until now, on her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 24. The rapper's answer to the photo was simple, “I’m very dramatic.”

“I'm dramatic. That's the thing,” Cardi told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper. “Like, something that to people is a big deal, to me is not a big deal at the moment. And then it's like, ‘Ugh.' It became something that is not.”

Cooper asked if the photo was deleted or if it is archived on her profile, meaning she can have it appear on her profile again whenever she pleases.

“I just archive. But I'm very dramatic. Like I'm the type of person that’s like, ‘Oh, okay,'” she answered.

“Right. He did something that you didn't love, and you're like, ‘Look at this, gone,'” Cooper said.

Why the “WAP” rapper archived the photo she said it was over a small disagreement that she didn't go further into.

“It was for something that was very stupid and little. I forgot! Because I’m just dramatic like that,” she said.

The Bronx native also shared Diggs' reaction to her taking down the photo.

“Yes. And he was like, ‘Why would you do that?'” Cardi said of Diggs. “But you know, that's the type of thing that we laugh about.”

Cardi B shares how her relationship is with Stefon Diggs

Earlier this month, Cardi shared that she is expecting her first child with Diggs. The rapper shares three children: daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave with her ex-husband Offset.

“Even in the long marriage that I was in, there's a lot of things that I regret, and there's a lot of things that people are gonna be like, ‘You see, you wasted your time,' but I don't feel like it was a waste of time,” Cardi explained. “I see what comes with being a wife, being a mom, so I experienced that. It's like I have to experience pain, I have to experience good times, I have to experience what it was like to have a family and to be a wife.”

Following the news of Cardi expecting a child with Diggs, the rapper became a hot topic online with fans discussing her relationship with the New England Patriots star. However, the online chatter didn't seem to phase Cardi.

“I really don't know. I'm just at the point, like, do what you wanna do. You know what I'm saying?” she told Cooper. “Like, do what you wanna do, and do what makes you happy.””

Cardi got candid on her previous relationship with Offset whom she married in 2017.

