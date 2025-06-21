Cardi B is showing love to her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

The New England Patriots' wide receiver shared a screenshot of his lockscreen that showed off Cardi's orange and white pinstriped nails. However, there was an added detail — the NFL star's name etched in a black cursive font — that personalized the look.

Diggs loved the little shoutout from Cardi that he made it his lockscreen and then shared the screenshot on his Instagram Story on Friday (June 20), writing, “Let em know that you mine you should post more @iamcardib.”

Stefon Diggs via Instagram Stories 👀 pic.twitter.com/BELKqlENT3 — Matt ✨ (@mattxctrl) June 21, 2025

“The song he chose, her nails, the caption the tagging her… LOVE THIS FOR HER!!! Especially after being with that ugla** cheater & Stefon fine fine !!!!” one fan wrote in support for the new couple.

"The song he chose, her nails, the caption the tagging her… LOVE THIS FOR HER!!! Especially after being with that uglass cheater & Stefon fine fine !!!! — ✨Andrea✨♋️ (@Dreya707) June 21, 2025

“The lyrics to that song. They're in it BAD!” another fan reacted as Diggs soundtracked the post to “Okayy” by Nasg Chaz.

"The lyrics to that song 👀 They're in it BAD! — Dracarys 🔥 (@ImOnThatHeaux) June 21, 2025



“I wasn't ‘pose to fall in love again/I'm breaking the code for her,” Nasg Chaz says in the song's chorus.

“I like her, I might just purpose to her/I love her, I duck out my bros for her,” Nasg continues.

The couple hard launched their relationship at the beginning of the month with Cardi sharing a photo of them on a yacht. They also made a public appearance together at Madison Square Garden during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Diggs has also shown signs of wanting to impress Cardi with his latest post on Instagram

“Trying find a balance between family and work but it seems like work is taking precedence over everything else,” he captioned the post.

Cardi hopped in the comment section to share what her favorite slide was.

“It’s the newlyweds dancing bachata for me,” she wrote.

“Necesito aprender,” Diggs replied, meaning “I need to learn.”

Diggs also recently got a nod from Cardi on her latest release of her new song “Outside” that dropped on Friday (June 20).

“Heard them Patriots got them n****s, let me in the locker room/And some ladies out in Vegas, A'ja Wil', what's poppin', boo?” she rapped.

Prior to her relationship with Diggs, she was married to Migos rapper, Offset. The two tied the knot in 2017 and have three children together: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 10 months. She filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July 2024 — she previously filed in September 2020 but withdrew it. It's uncertain when Cardi and Diggs officially began dating but the two started

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she told her followers on X's Spaces earlier this month.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said seemingly referencing her relationship with Offset. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”