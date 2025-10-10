Payton Pritchard has gotten used to being recognized wherever he goes, but lately, someone else has been getting most of the attention: his wife, Emma MacDonald. Whether he’s walking through an airport, sitting down for dinner, or taking a casual stroll, fans often stop Pritchard. The funny part is, many of them want to talk about Emma, not basketball, Yahoo reports.

Payton Pritchard says he has people come up to him to tell him that they're fans of his wife 🤣 “They don't really even know that I play ball. They're like ‘I knew you played basketball but I love Emma!'” (via @whitenoisepod_)pic.twitter.com/jfZOipzyhU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

During his appearance on the White Noise Podcast, the Boston Celtics guard laughed about how often people bring up his wife instead of his game. “Especially in the East Coast area,” he said. “I’ll be out somewhere, thinking they’re coming up for me, and they’re like, ‘I know you play basketball, but I love Emma.’”

Emma’s Star Power

Emma MacDonald has become one of New England’s most familiar digital personalities. Alongside her sister Maggie, she built a devoted audience on YouTube and TikTok by sharing lifestyle content, fashion, and glimpses of everyday life. When she married Pritchard in August 2024 in Harwich Port, Massachusetts, over 250 guests joined the celebration, marking another milestone in a love story that many fans had followed from the beginning.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Emma reflected on the next chapter of their journey together. “We’re most excited about having the person you love being there with you through your highest and lowest moments and growing together through anything,” she said.

Raised in Dennis, Massachusetts, Emma often credits her Boston roots for shaping her energy and perspective. “It’s a small city with so much character,” she told Forbes in 2020. “We’re proud to call ourselves Bostonians because of how much this city has to offer.”

Meanwhile, Pritchard is coming off a career-best season. He averaged 14.3 points per game and hit 3.2 threes a night, earning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. His steady presence has made him a key part of Joe Mazzulla’s rotation and a favorite among Celtics fans.

Inside the TD Garden, they cheer for Payton. Outside of it, many can’t help but show love for Emma. Together, they’ve become one of Boston’s favorite couples, connecting both the sports world and social media with charm and authenticity.