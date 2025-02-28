Ladies, listen up because you'll have to meet these requirements if you want a date with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Ocho shared his dating preference for women on a recent episode of Nightcap that he hosts alongside fellow former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

“There’s some people, like me, if you don’t have at least two kids, I’m not even looking at you,” he said during the Feb. 27 episode. “I’m not even looking at you if you ain’t got at least two. That’s just me. That’s just my preference now. Now everybody else? They ain’t rocking like that.”

Sharpe asked Ocho to explain why he made that decision as he moved forward in his dating life.

“Well, women that don’t have kids, most of the time, 98.9 percent of the time, they never have no godd*mn food in the refrigerator,” Ocho jokingly responded to his cohost. “And they don’t have no snacks in the pantry, and they always wanna go out to eat, and they wanna put on and give looks. I don’t care about you dressing up. I don’t care about you taking pictures of your food. Do you have snacks in the pantry? Do you have Capri-Suns in your refrigerator? Do you have oatmeal pies? Do you have Zingers? I need nourishment at three in the morning when we have a little activity, horizontal at that. There’s a difference.”

Ocho has eight children of his own: Jicyra, Chad II, Chade', Cha'iel, Savi, Florida, Serenity and a daughter whose name is not public knowledge.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson's Love Life

Ocho is currently single since the engagement between he and Sharelle Rosado ended last year. The former engaged couple share a daughter, Serenity, which they welcomed in 2022. Rosado has three other children from a previous relationship.

Rosado spoke about Ocho's alleged infidelity that led to the demise of their relationship on the Reality with the King last month. The Selling Tampa alum admitted she “went through his phone” and found “women everywhere.” She added that after looking at his text messages, she told herself that she wouldn't let him disrespect her.

“I was like, ‘F–k this s–t. Do you know who I am?’ I know who you are and I respect what you have. But it is what it is. And nobody’s perfect. I just feel like, when things happen be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out,” she said.

Later in the interview, Rosado shared that she is not there to judge his wrongs and that she's had similar situations about herself arise.

“I respect Chad and at the end of the day, we’re still a family, no matter what things happen,” Rosado said. “Nobody’s perfect and I’m not here to judge him. I’ve had infidelity issues. It happened to me. I did it to someone. I’ve done it to somebody in my younger days.”

Rosado was asked if she thinks if there is a possibility for she and Johnson to get back together.

“Later… we’ll see,” she said. “But I’m having fun traveling I’m just enjoying life right now… but on a serious note, yes — after therapy, after everything, once we clear the slate with everything I would be open to going on a date with him and we go from there.”

Rosado and Ocho still both appear to be single according to their social media profiles but we'll see.