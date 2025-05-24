Gracie Hunt has found love again.

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs executive officer Clark Hunt has hard-launched a new relationship with Derek Green. Hunt's new boyfriend also has a connection to the NFL. Green is the son of a former Super Bowl champion quarterback, Trent Green, who spent six seasons with the Chiefs.

“My heart is full. Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season,” she wrote in a carousel of photos. “So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately.”

The photos show Hunt and Green posing for several shots by a pool and the ocean. In a video, the couple looks to be taking a ginger shot together. Hunt added other photos to the dump as well such as selfies, pics of her dog, as well as some of the meals she has enjoyed lately.

It's possible that Hunt and Green could have met at Southern Methodist University since they both attended the school — Green ended up leaving SMU for Long Island or through their obvious connection to football.

According to Green's LinkedIn, he's a sports operations manager in Kansas City.

Hunt did a soft launch of her relationship back in April when she quoted Taylor Swift lyrics.

“After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place … all along there was some invisible string,” Hunt wrote on Instagram Story on Saturday, April 5 with her arms wrapped around a mysterious man’s neck at Arrowhead Stadium. The media personality quoted Swift’s “Invisible Strings,” which she released in 2020.

Gracie Hunt Splits With Boyfriend Cody Keith

Prior to Hunt's relationship with Green she dated Cody Keith. Similar to Green, Keith also has a football background. He used to play football and was the former quarterback for East Carolina University. They took their relationship public in 2024 and earlier this year they split. Neither Keith or Hunt spoke about their prior relationship but they no longer follow one another on Instagram and Hunt has scrubbed her profile clean of any traces of their romance.