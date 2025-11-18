A few years ago, WWE star Sami Zayn had a WrestleMania match against Johnny Knoxville, and he reacted to the Jackass star's marriage.

On Nov. 17, news emerged about Knoxville's marriage to Emily Ting. While the internet erupted in joy to celebrate the actor and stunt performer's third wedding, his old rival, Zayn, had other plans. Still not over their WrestleMania rivalry, Zayn reacted to the news on social media.

Using his iconic sense of humor, the 41-year-old addressed the wedding and claimed that Ting is “10,000x too good” for Knoxville. “I’ve met Emily and can confidently say she is 10,000x too good for this chump”, Zayn said.

Knoxville married costume designer Emily Ting on Nov. 16 as his friend John Waters officiated the ceremony. The Jackass star shared nuptial pictures on Instagram, as well wishes poured in.

“It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this…..Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe,” he wrote. “Bucket is pretty happy to as you can see from the pictures. It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so.”

Article Continues Below

Knoxville was previously married to Melanie Lynn Clapp, with whom he shares daughter Madison, 29. He was also married to Naomi Nelson, with whom he has sons Rocko, 15, and Arlo, 14.

Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville's WWE feud

The duo had last faced each other at WrestleMania 38 in an “Anything Goes” match, where Knoxville reigned supreme over Zayn. Knoxville had entered the 2022 Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Zayn. This sparked the beginning of their heated feud.

Post Royal Rumble, the duo started feuding on the weekly live shows leading up to WrestleMania 38, where the Jackass star accepted Zayn's challenge. On Night 2 of the PLE, Knoxville won the match with the help of Jackass members Chris Pontius, Wee Man, director Jeff Tremaine, and new members Jasper Dolphin and his father Compston “Dark Shark” Wilson.