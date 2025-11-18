If you try this new drink recommended by WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, you will end up thanking the 2025 Indiana Fever star.

She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a new drink she found at Costco. Cunningham has been running around this offseason, from NASCAR events to the Annika Pro-Am Golf tournament, but she is home for a little while.

While home, Cunningham discovered a new drink. She claims to “need” to get her diet in order, and this drink may help. They are

“There are these fresh-pressed juices from Pressed [Juicery] at Costco,” Cunningham said. “You'll thank me later. I promise you, these are so good. Like, highly obsessed, [they're] healthy for you… they're like a wellness smoothie.”

Sophie Cunningham's other drinks of choice

This is not the only drink-related post on her Instagram Stories. Cunningham also posted a picture of her holding three drinks to keep herself hydrated. “Hydrate they say,” she wrote. “Me: anything but water. LOL.”

She is holding a red Solo cup, which she specified had “coffee” in it, a Bodyarmor, and a Pressed juice. This makes sense, given her other post about the Pressed products.

Cunningham has been busy this offseason, as she stated. She is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her WNBA career, allowing her to choose her next destination.

She is currently rehabbing her torn MCL injury. Cunningham suffered it during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Since suffering the injury, she has had surgery to repair it. Cunningham has been making a lot of public appearances lately, indicating that rehab is going well. Hopefully, she is ready to go by the start of the 2026 WNBA season.

Cunningham was drafted out of Missouri. During her collegiate career, Cunningham was a three-time First-team All-SEC player, and she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016.

She spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. After playing six seasons with the Mercury, Cunningham was traded to the Fever as part of a four-team trade.