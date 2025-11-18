A new report has suggested that soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo will be attending a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Athletic reports that Ronaldo will be in attendance at the meeting. This is due to him being the face of the Saudi Pro League. Currently, Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr.

The meeting marks the first time that the Saudi Crown Prince has been in the United States in seven years. According to The Athletic, the Saudi Crown Prince and President Trump are “expected to discuss the Abraham accords, international relations, and mutual investment between their two countries.”

As for Ronaldo, this marks his first “high-profile appearance” in the United States in “over a decade.” He hasn't played soccer in the United States in “almost 12 years,” as per The Athletic. The last time he did was as a substitute for Real Madrid when they played Manchester United at Michigan Stadium.

He will return to the United States in March 2026 when Portugal faces USMNT in Atlanta, Georgia, in an exhibition game. Ronaldo is also expected to participate in the World Cup over the summer as well.

This isn't Cristiano Ronaldo's first rodeo with Donald Trump

Article Continues Below

Over the last few months, Ronaldo has been “part of diplomatic efforts to woo Trump.” Some instances of this include Ronaldo giving the president a signed Portugal jersey. He wrote, “To president Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace,” on it.

As The Athletic also notes, Ronaldo has previously stated his desire to meet with Trump. He wanted to discuss world peace with the president. Perhaps he will finally get a chance with the upcoming meeting.

Ronaldo is one of the most famous soccer players of all time. He's known for his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He has been with Al Nassr since 2023.