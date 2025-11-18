Jordyn Woods might be winning girlfriend of the year.

Woods went viral for her sentimental gift to her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, for his 30th birthday. The Woods by Jordyn creator gifted Towns, whom she has been dating since 2020, a car that shares the same make and model as his late mother’s car. Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, died in April 2020 from COVID-19.

“During the summer, Karl asked me if I could drive any car for a day, which one would it be,” Woods captioned a post on Instagram showing the couple standing by the car. “I answered and his response was ‘I wouldn’t pick anything crazy, I just really loved my mom’s car she had when I was a kid.’”

“So I went on a mission these past months to find the car, shipped it across the country, got it fixed up and was able to surprise him with it today for his 30th!”

In the post, the New York Knicks star is driving the car, where you can hear him saying, “This s–t is so fire. This is the best thing ever.”

In the photo dump in honor of Towns, Woods shared a throwback photo of the NBA star as a little boy with his mother as he smiled him sitting on top of the car.

On his Instagram page, Towns showed off the car as well as an intimate birthday celebration with his Knicks teammates Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, with a cake that featured his trading card.

Towns kept his caption simple, writing, “Another year of blessings, grateful for it all.”

The next New York Knicks game will be on Wednesday, Nov. 19 against the Dallas Mavericks.