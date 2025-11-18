John Cena just wrestled his final match on WWE Monday Night RAW, and among those in attendance was Vince McMahon's son, Shane.

Yesterday, during the Nov. 17 edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City, John Cena teamed up with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio to take on the Judgment Day trio (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio). Cena ended one of his retirement tour chapters on a high note, winning his last weekly televised show. In addition to Cena's wrestling match in New York, several celebrities, namely Andrew Schulz, Cam Skattebo, and Shane McMahon, were also present.

Son of Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, attended the show with his son, Rogan. Reacting to the outing on X, formerly Twitter, McMahon wrote, “So good to be back home [in MSG] to watch [John Cena's] final show at The Garden.”

His sister, Stephanie McMahon, was also spotted sitting first row in the arena. Several other celebrities from different backgrounds, such as Lil Yachty, UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Eric André, also graced the night.

Shane McMahon pens heartfelt note about John Cena's last WWE RAW appearance

Soon after the show concluded, McMahon shared a heartfelt note alongside a picture of his son on Instagram. Feeling honored to attend Cena's last RAW match, the 55-year-old wrote, “Honored to be at MSG with my son Rogan to celebrate a true legend in the business and my friend.”

McMahon's last on-screen appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 39, which took place in 2023. He made a surprise appearance on the PLE and challenged The Miz to a match. However, he soon tore his quad, leading to Snoop Dogg taking his place in the match and coming away with the victory.

Aside from his appearance yesterday, Shane McMahon also has a brief history with the arena. He wrestled once in Madison Square Garden against Chad Gable in a best-of-three-falls King of the Ring semifinal in 2019. Though Shane and Stephanie McMahon were at the show, Vince McMahon, a close friend of Cena, was absent.