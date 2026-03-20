Dwight Howard is being accused by his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, of trying to sabotage her TV deal.

Howard, who recently announced his retirement from the NBA earlier this month, is now again in the headlines for an accusation by Luciani. In a video obtained by TMZ, footage from an alleged domestic dispute between Luciani and the NBA Hall of Famer, she claims that he was behind the cancellation of what could have been a massive payday for the both of them. She claims that Howard did not want her to be on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta anymore. Luciani was on the show for four years, and in doing so has become financially dependent on him. The reality TV star claims that he was using her financial dependence as leverage. During the alleged domestic dispute, she claims he locked her out of their Atlanta home.

The joint reality TV project, where she says they would have been able to secure a $1 million check each. She alleges that Howard went behind her back to email producers and let them know they were not doing the project without her knowledge.

However, a source close to the NBA star suggests otherwise and claims that her allegation is false.

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“Amber's story isn't true, saying if it was a good deal, they would do it. They also point out Amber was periodically on the show ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' in 2023-'24 … but producers decided not to keep working with her,” the source tells TMZ. “The sources dispute Dwight is trying to leverage her … saying a court will decide if the former couple doesn't amicably agree to their own terms.”

These new accusations follow earlier reports of Luciani claiming the NBA star was using drugs and which he has denied. Earlier this month, Howard formally filed for divorce, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”