When Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are getting married has reportedly been revealed.

The couple got engaged last summer, and according to The Daily Mail, the pair is looking to have a summer wedding.

“Everybody [loved ones, close friends] has been told to put the summer on hold, and they will find out the details right before the wedding,” stated the outlet.

A summer wedding is perfect timing for the two, as Kelce confirmed he will be back with the Chiefs for his 14th season in the NFL.

Swift and Kelce have been dating for two years before the NFL star proposed to the superstar.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” wrote Swift and Kelce in the joint post where the Super Bowl champion is kneeling in his backyard.

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Fans have speculated that the wedding will take place at her Rhode Island mansion on the weekend of June 13. The number 13 is unique to the superstar as she was born on Dec. 13. The outlet also reported that the wedding will take place indoors, wherever they decide to get married so that they can have the utmost privacy on their special day. While they will be indoors, the couple has reportedly had parts of their ceremony as well as reception recorded so they can be present in the moment but also have the footage for later on.

It was previously reported that the The Fate of Ophelia singer will mimic her proposal with a lot of flowers and wants to plant red roses, hydrangeas, orchids and peonies “months in advance,” at her estate in Rhode Island per Page Six.

“She wants the entire celebration to feel like a wave of flowers, with arrangements of white, purple, and pink orchids, plus blue, white, and pink hydrangeas, and peonies in pink, white, and red tones,” the source continued.